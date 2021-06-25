The newest season premieres on FX on August 25 and the next day on FX on Hulu.

The tenth season of Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series American Horror Story has just received an official poster. The newest season of the hit FX show is dubbed Double Feature and will premiere on FX on August 25, one day before the first episode will be available to stream on FX on Hulu. The new poster depicts a feral mermaid of sorts sharing a kiss with a sinister-looking alien. The season is supposedly broken up into two separate stories, with one taking place "by the sand" and the other "by the sea."

American Horror Story: Double Feature showcases a talented cast, many of which are returning players from the ever-popular horror series. Among the alum returning are Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, and Angelica Ross. Newcomers to the show include beloved child star, Macaulay Culkin, as well as Desperate Housewives and Arrow star, Neal McDonough. Other confirmed cast members include American Horror Story regular Denis O'Hare and Chad Michaels, the winner of the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

It's starting to feel like the summer of American Horror Story since the newest season drops just about a month after spin-off series American Horror Stories airs on FX on Hulu. American Horror Stories is the first spin-off of Ryan Murphy's horror series and will feature a different contained story every episode.

Series alum Sarah Paulson will serve as a director on American Horror Stories but appears to be absent from the tenth season of the original show. Paulson has not appeared in a season of American Horror Story since season 8, but perhaps that will change with time. Evan Peters, who worked on every season until last year's 1984, returns for his ninth season this year. Peters and Lily Rabe are now tied for appearing in the most seasons of the show with nine appearances, beating out Paulson, who now has eight.

Since the poster has just dropped, it seems likely that the release of an official trailer will be right around the corner. Check out the official poster below:

