American Horror Story's official Twitter page unveiled a new poster for the show's upcoming tenth season, dubbed Double Feature. The top half of this poster depicts an alien in the desert, while the bottom half displays a ravenous-looking mermaid, playing further into the idea that this season contains two separate stories. This poster is reminiscent of the last one to be released, which showcased an alien and a sharp-toothed mermaid in a lip-lock. American Horror Story: Double Feature will consist of 10 episodes and is set to premiere on August 25 on FX before it drops on Hulu the following day.

Plot details for the newest season of Ryan Murphy's long-running anthology series are largely being kept under wraps, besides the fact that there are two separate stories, with one involving aliens and the other mermaids. Murphy has previously described the new season as “Two horrifying stories, one season. One by the sea, and one by the sand." Currently, no footage from the upcoming season has been released other than set photos and posters. Audiences should expect a trailer to drop sooner than later since the new season airs next month.

Production on the season began in December of 2020 and is still happening, but was shut down last week after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. There is no word on whether this will cause a delay for the release of the show's newest season, but production was apparently only shut down for one week, so things should be able to go according to schedule.

The tenth season of American Horror Story stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Neal McDonough, and John Carroll Lynch. Another interesting tidbit about the new season is that Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, John F. Kennedy, and Richard Nixon will all appear as characters, but there is no word on who will be playing these big names. The inclusion of these real-life figures in Double Feature indicates that the season may be somewhat of a period piece and deal with some political subjects.

American Horror Story: Double Feature will premiere before the spin-off American Horror Stories finishes airing. This is a big summer for both American Horror Story and Ryan Murphy, showing that the long-running franchise may never run out of steam. Check out the new poster for American Horror Story: Double Feature below:

