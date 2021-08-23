FX is going back to the grand tradition of radio to tease the newest season of American Horror Story. As a primer for AHS: Double Feature, premiering on August 25, the network has announced that it will release a trilogy of audio dramas to give audiences hints about the upcoming series, styled after the classic, late-night radio shows of the past. The three “chapters” will be released in the days leading up to AHS’s return, with the first segment available now.

The new, three-to-eight minute features follow a new original character, Rose Flynn, the host of a nightly radio show broadcast out of KPCD 666, the radio station for the fictional location of Provincetown, where Double Feature is set. Each chapter of KPCD 666 Cape Radio will follow Rose as she uncovers secrets and stories about Provincetown, the locations and surprises of which will play into season ten of the horror anthology.

Image via FX

RELATED: Every 'American Horror Story' Season Ranked From Worst to Best

The first episode starts off as a typical radio show, with the KPCD 666 call sign and an introduction from Rose Flynn, calling her show the “Provincetown Hour." She describes Provincetown as a “place where freedom really means freedom,” and where “artists, writers, lovers, and outsiders come to express their truest selves." The episode also features “traffic” and “daily crime report” segments, which give us brief hints into just what gruesome horror we may yet see when Double Feature premieres on our screens.

American Horror Story: Double Feature stars Finn Wittrock and Lily Rabe as a young couple who, when Wittrock’s author begins to struggle with writer’s block, move to the seaside town of Provincetown as a getaway for their family. But soon, they and their daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) discover that Provincetown is not as quaint as it appears to be, and that deadly secrets are hiding just under its surface.

Also starring Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd, American Horror Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto. Directors for the season include Gray and Loni Peristere, with scripts from Murphy and Falchuk.

American Horror Story: Double Feature will premiere on FX on August 25, with episodes available the next day on FX on Hulu. Check out the first episode of KPCD 666 Cape Radio below.

KEEP READING: 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Trailer Takes Us to the Grim and Gruesome City of Provincetown

Share Share Tweet Email

'Station Eleven': Limited Series Adaptation Sets HBO Max Release Date The post-apocalyptic story follows the survivors of a worldwide pandemic.

Read Next