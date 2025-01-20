American Horror Story (AHS) is a groundbreaking anthology series that has reinvented horror television. Each season presents a self-contained miniseries within a fictional universe, complete with a new setting, characters and storyline. Whether it’s the ghostly torment of Murder House or the institutional terrors of Asylum, AHS captivates audiences with its richly woven tales inspired by true events and vivid imaginations. Its versatility extends to its cast, with standout performances from recurring actors like Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters. AHS’s spin-off series, American Horror Stories, and its occasional cross-season connections lend to the show’s cultural significance.

The best AHS episodes reflect a mix of critical acclaim, fan appreciation, and narrative impact. From early seasons like Murder House to more recent seasons like Double Feature, the series offers a variety of episodes featuring laughs, heartbreak, and horror, nostalgic ties to previous seasons, impeccable performances, and fan-favorite moments. These are the best American Horror Story episodes, ranked by the effectiveness of their storytelling, character arcs, emotional depth, and cultural resonance.

10 "Gaslight"

Double Feature: Season 10, Episode 5 (2021)

The penultimate episode of Double Feature: Red Tide picks up with Doris (Lily Rabe) giving birth to a baby boy. While recovering, she is manipulated and gaslighted by her husband Harry (Finn Wittrock), daughter Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and Harry’s agent Ursula (Leslie Grossman) as they struggle to keep their bloodlust—a side effect of the Muse pills—a secret. Alma, insistent that Doris is holding her back, convinces Doris to take the Muse. As Alma expected, Doris lacks the talent to thrive on the Muse, becoming one of the talentless, mutated pale people, known as Flesh Phantoms.

Though season ten frustrated AHS fans with its perceived lack of quality compared to earlier seasons, it still produced some great episodes, even if the storyline proved unsatisfactory. Alma is cunning and ruthless for such a young age, willing to send her mother to a fate worse than death for her own gain. Doris’ situation is heartbreaking to watch, as her own family plots against her, viewing her as incompetent and disposable. The conclusion to Karen (Sarah Paulson) and Mickey’s (Macaulay Culkin) story is incredibly thought-provoking and emotional. Karen is forced to defy her morals to survive, taking the Muse, but sacrificing herself to cease the destruction that the pill begets in a poignant depiction of her last moments alive.

9 "Smoldering Children"

Murder House: Season 1, Episode 10 (2011)

The episode depicts a flashback to 1994, showing Tate’s (Evan Peters) abhorrence towards Larry (Denis O'Hare) and Constance (Jessica Lange). Just before Tate enacts violence at his school, he sets Larry ablaze, answering viewers’ questions about Larry’s burn wounds. In an emotional and horrifying moment, Violet (Taissa Farmiga) discovers her corpse after suspicions arose that she might have actually died from a suicide attempt in a previous episode.

While the episode answers important questions and gives essential background information to the characters, it only picks up steam regarding the plot. Violet now has to contend with being a ghost, following the rules of the house while also dealing with living parents who don’t know that she is dead. With ruthlessness inside and next door to the Murder House, “Smoldering Children” sets the season up for a strong finale.

8 "Could It Be… Satan?"

Apocalypse: Season 8, Episode 4 (2018)

This episode of the horror anthology series dives into Michael Langdon's (Cody Fern) backstory and his rise within the magical world. Raised by Satanist Miriam Mead (Kathy Bates), Michael’s powers catch the attention of warlocks at Hawthorne School. His abilities exceed expectations, fueling their belief that he is the prophesied Alpha Warlock to supersede Supreme Witch Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson). Michael’s triumph in saving Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) and Madison (Emma Roberts) astonishes everyone, forcing Cordelia to confront the scope of his power as her own begins to wane.

The episode fills in the blanks in Michael’s backstory, tying in previous seasons "Murder House," "Coven" and "Hotel." After the previous episode’s ending with Cordelia’s coven returning, viewers are treated to a flashback, introducing new coven members as well as familiar faces. The witches from Coven play a prominent role in the season, demonstrating Michael’s dangerous power and setting up the season for a power struggle between Michael and the witches.

7 "B***hcraft"

Coven: Season 3, Episode 1 (2013)

In the premiere of Coven, Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga) learns she is a witch and is sent to Miss Robichaux's Academy in New Orleans, where young witches are trained under Cordelia Foxx. Zoe meets fellow students Madison, Queenie, and Nan (Jamie Brewer), each possessing unique powers. Supreme witch and Cordelia’s mother, Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange), arrive, causing trouble within and outside the coven. Fiona leads the coven to unearth the buried but living Madame Delphine LaLaurie (Kathy Bates), a sadistic 19th-century socialite.

The episode introduces some of the most remarkable characters from the show—Queenie, Madison, and Cordelia, to name a few—and it sets the season up for some fascinating storylines as the young witches refine their powers. The premiere dives into the stunning cinematic style that persists throughout the season, with historical New Orleans settings and the coven’s iconic black outfits. The AHS cast is powerful, featuring primarily women, and the series is more comedic than ever with drama from the horrific 19th-century storyline strategically placed in the present-day storyline.

6 "Edward Mordrake: Part 2"

Freak Show: Season 4, Episode 4 (2014)

Following the summoning of the ghost of Edward Mordrake (Wes Bentley), Suzi (Rose Siggins), Paul (Mat Fraser) and Elsa (Jessica Lange) share their tragic, pre-carny stories with Mordrake. Meanwhile, Jimmy (Evan Peters) and Maggie (Emma Roberts) have a deadly encounter with Twisty (John Carroll Lynch) and Dandy (Finn Wittrock) in the woods. As Mordrake prepares to kill Elsa and take her soul, he is drawn to Twisty and Dandy’s magic show. Just after Jimmy is able to free Twisty’s prisoners, Mordrake appears. Twisty shares his backstory, leading Mordrake to claim his soul. However, Dandy picks up where Twisty left off as a killer, but with different intentions.

The episode delivers emotionally resonant flashbacks, particularly Twisty’s tragic tale, which deepens the show’s exploration of morality. Elsa’s horrific and shocking story gives a rare glimpse into her vulnerability. Understanding the performers’ backstories was a humanizing quality added to the episode, but to do so via a creepy ghost from an old legend worked the stories in seamlessly. Jimmy also receives a character arc in this episode, daring to go after Twisty and save his prisoners, which deepens his and Madison’s relationship. In terms of the plot, the episode eliminated the threat of Twisty, but now Dandy has taken over as the killer. This new antagonizing force opens up new directions for the story, especially with Dandy’s vendetta against Elsa’s troupe.

5 "Madness Ends"

Asylum: Season 2, Episode 13 (2013)

In the finale of Asylum, the stories of Lana Winters (Sarah Paulson), Kit Walker (Evan Peters) and Sister Jude (Jessica Lange) come to a poignant conclusion. Lana, now a celebrated journalist, reflects on Briarcliff and her confrontation with the asylum's horrors. Jude, taken in by Kit, finds peace as a grandmother figure to Kit’s children before her death. Kit mysteriously vanishes following his cancer diagnosis. During the present-day interview, Lana has a deadly encounter with her estranged son Johnny (Dylan McDermott), the new Bloody Face (Zachary Quinto) who is continuing his father’s work.

The season finale anchors itself on Lana Winters' transformation from victim to survivor, showcasing resilience and moral complexity in her climactic confrontation with her son. Sister Jude’s redemption, supported by Kit's compassion, provides a moving counterbalance to the season’s horrors. The episode’s exploration of trauma and survival delivers a satisfying conclusion yet one that is open to interpretation. Its emotional weight and symbolic conclusions make it one of the most memorable episodes of a notably strong season.

4 "I Am Anne Frank: Part 2"

Asylum: Season 2, Episode 5 (2012)

Sister Jude enlists a Nazi hunter (Mark Margolis) to investigate Dr. Arden (James Cromwell). Meanwhile, Dr. Arden performs a lobotomy on Charlotte (Franka Potente), a woman diagnosed with postpartum psychosis who claims that she is Anne Frank. Kit records a coerced confession, leading to his arrest. Sister Mary Eunice (Lily Rabe) removes evidence from Arden's lab. When Charlotte/Anne holds Arden at gunpoint, Arden threatens to press charges against Jude, leading to her exit from Briarcliff. Dr. Thredson (Zachary Quinto) helps Lana escape Briarcliff but reveals himself as Bloody Face, trapping her in his gruesome lair.

The second and final part of “I Am Anne Frank” satisfyingly concludes while propelling the rest of the season into an eventful spiral of chaos and horror. In a major reveal, viewers discover that Dr. Thredson is Bloody Face, setting Lana up for even more traumatic treatment once she thought she was free and safe. Additionally, a photograph reveals Dr. Arden to be Nazi war criminal Hans Grüper, making the Briarcliff doctors some of the most dangerous and corrupt figures in the season. The episode demonstrates oppression at the hands of alleged authority exceptionally well.

3 "Orphans"

Freak Show: Season 4, Episode 10 (2014)

Pepper (Naomi Grossman) is distraught when her husband Salty (Christopher Neiman) dies. Elsa recounts Pepper’s life of abandonment and love within the troupe before deciding to return Pepper to her estranged sister, Rita (Mare Winningham). Stanley (Denis O'Hare) exploits Salty’s death by selling his remains to a museum. Meanwhile, Maggie reveals her and Stanley's deception. Nine years later, Rita frames Pepper for her baby's murder, leading to her incarceration at Briarcliff. There, Pepper finds solace working with Sister Mary Eunice and discovers Elsa’s rise to fame in a magazine.

This episode is important in that it gives crucial context for Pepper, who appeared in Season 2: Asylum. The stories weave together beautifully, creating a tragic portrait of Pepper, who is sweet and undeserving of the vitriol she has received all her life. Viewers also get a look at the origins of Elsa’s show and Pepper and Elsa’s relationship. Beyond Pepper, Maggie is finally standing up for the carnies, revealing Stanley’s deadly intentions to protect them. This action proves to come just a bit too late as she discovers Jimmy’s hands-on display at the museum, leaving Jimmy’s fate up in the air.

2 "The Name Game"

Asylum: Season 2, Episode 10 (2013)

Dr. Arden witnesses an alien visit with an unconscious Kit. The aliens also visit Pepper (Naomi Grossman) and return Grace (Lizzie Brocheré), who delivers her baby shortly after. Sister Jude, who has since been framed for murder, stripped of her title and now a permanent patient at Briarcliff, receives inhumane treatment from a devil-possessed Sister Mary Eunice. Monsignor Howard (Joseph Fiennes) attempts an exorcism and later kills Mary Eunice.

Despite incriminating revelations, Drs. Arden and Thredson are still with Briarcliff and still hold significant influence over the patients. However, by the end of this episode, the tables seem to turn. Dr. Arden enters the furnace with Mary Eunice, even after his evil experiments have concluded. Lana got hold of a tape containing Dr. Thredson’s confession, using it to blackmail him. As a bonus, this episode gave viewers one of the most beloved AHS scenes: a musical sequence to “The Name Game” by Shirley Ellis as a part of Jude’s delusions.

1 "Return to Murder House"

Apocalypse: Season 8, Episode 6 (2018)

Madison and Behold (Billy Porter) visit Murder House to uncover Michael Langdon's origins, posing as a couple to purchase the property. They cast a spell to summon the spirits and strike a deal with Constance Langdon to banish Moira (Frances Conroy) in exchange for her story about Michael. Constance reveals Michael's violent tendencies and supernatural aging, pushing her to kill herself before Michael could. Ben (Dylan McDermott) and Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) recount Michael's dark evolution, culminating in a satanic ritual proclaiming him the Antichrist. After learning the truth, Madison reunites Violet and Tate, and the Behold and Madison resolve to stop Michael's apocalyptic destiny.

"Return to Murder House" is the best American Horror Story episode to date, giving a nostalgic look back to Murder House while also offering a “where are they now?” aspect to the ghosts of the house. Moira’s reunion with her mother and Tate and Violet’s reconciliation offer especially heartwarming moments. The episode is certainly built on fan service, but the writing and performances make it all the better. Jessica Lange, as usual, gives an incredible performance reprising her role of Constance Langdon. Madison and Behold as a delightfully entertaining duo is yet another one of the episode’s highlights. The witch and warlock leave the chaotic household with a feeling of peace as viewers get a final glimpse of Tate and Violet embracing in the window.

