American Horror Story is undeniably Ryan Murphy’s best work. Season after season the anthology series brought creepy, mind bending, and realistic horror to our screens, and seems like the creator isn’t stopping anytime soon. The last season of the series AHS: Delicate was the first season that wasn’t showrun by Murphy and also the first to be based on existing literary material, Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition. In a recent conversation with The Wrap, the creator gave a hopeful update about the show’s future after Season 13 and bringing the entire original cast back in.

“John Landgraf is so cool about that,” Murphy said about continuing American Horror Story beyond the thirteenth season. “He always says, ‘Well, it’s really up to you. I’ll keep putting him on the air and making them.’ I have the luxury of my deal, and also it just aired. So, it’s not like it’s been gone forever,” he further added. Murphy is known to make many shows that get the audience hooked and usually stir controversy, his body of work includes, Netflix’s Monsters, 9-1-1 Lone Star, and Feud to name a few.

Though Murphy is in no mood to slow down when it comes to AHS, “I would keep doing it for a long time. Sarah Paulson and I talk about that too, like, shoot the finale at her funeral, so to speak. He further reflects on the cast and crew's contribution over the years and addresses his personal challenges, “A lot of people who made that have stayed with us through the years … When we first started it, we were really like a troupe, and I didn’t have children then, so I was a completely different person. I was able to go, at Jessica Lange’s command, to New Orleans. I couldn’t do that now.”

Ryan Murphy Wants to Bring Back the Original Cast

Image via FX Network

By all accounts, Murphy is excited to bring back the original cast of the anthology series beyond Season 13. Some of the show’s mainstays are pretty busy actors in the town today but Murphy is sure to get them back. He divulged, “Now I’m excited that Sarah is interested in it again. I’m excited that Evan — in the right part — would be interested. There’s a large group of people that I would like to return to that show, including Angela Bassett and on and on and on. It’s fun. But I have to have something to say, or somebody else, another showrunner, has to have something to say.” He added of the actor's return,

“I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think.”

All 12 current seasons of American Horror Story are available to stream on Hulu.