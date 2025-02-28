Jessica Lange was one of the earliest cast members of American Horror Story when the anthology series premiered in 2011. Some cast members have returned for future installments throughout the years, and new cast members have joined. Lange appeared in four more seasons, her last one being in Season 8 titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Lange's performance on the show was universally acclaimed, winning her an Emmy. SPIN 1038 caught up with the actress in Dublin during the premiere of her new film Long Day's Journey Into the Night. They asked her if she would appear in the show, particularly in the upcoming thirteenth season. "Oh Christ, no," Lange said, confirming that she won't be in Season 13.

"I mean, I haven't done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I'm not doing it," the actress continued, revealing her reservations about returning. Season 13 has been greenlit although details about it are scarce. It is also widely believed to be the final one since the series has been struggling with viewership. So, would Lange consider coming back for a final season? "No," she tersely replied when the question was posed. Suffice to say viewers shouldn't hold their breaths.

What Is Jessica Lange Up to Currently?

Fans of the actress can catch her in Long Day's Journey Into the Night. The film is an onscreen adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer-winning play, which Lange starred in a 2016 stage adaptation. She plays Mary Tryone, the matriarch of the Tryone family with a morphine addiction. The story takes place in a single day in August 1912 at the family's seaside home in Connecticut. Other cast members include Ed Harris (Westworld), Ben Foster (Alpha Dog), and Colin Morgan (Merlin). Jonathan Kent directed the film, which was shot in Ireland.

Ryan Murphy previously addressed the future of American Horror Story. “I would keep doing it for a long time. Sarah Paulson and I talk about that too, like, shoot the finale at her funeral, so to speak," Murphy told TheWrap. The multi-hyphenate has expressed interest in bringing the old gang together, even though many have other commitments or have stepped away from the show for various reasons. Sarah Paulson has expressed interest in returning. “Now I’m excited that Sarah is interested in it again. I’m excited that Evan [Peters] — in the right part — would be interested. There’s a large group of people that I would like to return to that show, including Angela Bassett and on and on and on. It’s fun," he said.

Whether anyone actually returns is anyone's guess. No new American Horror Story episodes are currently on the air, but past seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the US.