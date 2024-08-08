Although she has partaken in several incredible films and was a major star before she participated in the show, two-time Oscar-winning actor Jessica Lange is also extremely well known for her iconic roles in American Horror Story. No matter in which season, Lange's presence on the show was a gift that kept on giving — until it didn't anymore. After quitting for time commitments after season four, Lange came back for a highly anticipated episode in season 8, which understandably had heartbroken fans extremely excited.

Lange's impact on the horror series is undeniable, with some even saying that her time on the series was the "Golden Age of AHS." The appeal of her captivating characters — often complex with dark pasts, struggling with guilt, and seeking some sort of redemption — is unmatched. To properly celebrate each one of them, we look back and rank, even if difficult to do so (she's Jessica Lange, after all), every Jessica Lange American Horror Story season, taking the star's efforts and the season's quality into consideration.

5 Season 8: "Apocalypse"

Character: Constance Langdon

After first stepping into the character's show in the show's very first season, Lange reprised her role of Constance Langdon for the sixth episode of Apocalypse, understandably making fans all over the world excited about her highly anticipated return to the show after 3 seasons without her unmatched screen presence.

Although Lange's appearance was relatively short, she managed to steal the spotlight and shine as bright as ever, with her role providing crucial insights into the backstory of the Langdon family and connecting the events of Apocalypse with Murder House. While her screen time was not as impactful as in the first season for clear reasons, Lange was nonetheless an important and memorable part of Apocalypse and her character was essential to deepening its narrative.

4 Season 1: "Murder House"

Character: Constance Langdon

Viewers' first introduction to Constance comes in the first season, with many believing that it is Lange's best character in the show. This is not difficult to grasp considering how camp, sassy, and just effortlessly funny (even if morally awful) her character is in Murder House. Constance is the next-door neighbor of the Harmons and the — spoiler alert — final girl in the season.

Lange's efforts as Murder House's secondary antagonist are noteworthy — she does an undeniably fantastic job at filling in the shoes of the three-dimensional Langdon matriarch, partaking in sharp and biting dialogue that captivates audiences despite the character's questionable acts. It also helps that, although flawed, Constance is a character that some may resonate with, particularly when it comes to her past and the trauma she endured. Constance's journey is filled with personal loss, making it easy for audiences who underwent similar situations to sympathize and even relate with her at some points throughout the season. Furthermore, Lange's acting and her character's impact from the get-go raised the bar for the show, which probably wouldn't have been as successful if she wasn't present.

3 Season 4: "Freak Show"

Character: Elsa Mars

A German expatriate and the proprietor of the titular freak show during the 1950s, the eccentric fräulein Elsa Mars is Freak Show's central character. Despite her manipulative, selfish, and at times even ruthless nature, Elsa is, too, a uniquely charming, charismatic, and multifaceted protagonist. Naturally, this (and her strong sense of style) enables her to come across as a likable personality in the season.

Although Freak Show is Lange's personal favorite season in which she participated (even if not the most acclaimed one critically), Elsa may very well be the icon's most underappreciated American Horror Story character. With that said, considering the unforgettable shows she puts on throughout the season and her surprisingly astounding singing — Elsa's rendition of Lana Del Rey's "Gods and Monsters" is a particularly memorable moment — it would be difficult not to pick this role as one of Lange's best efforts in the show. Lange lets her talents shine when depicting Elsa's layered and well-crafted personality, resulting in one of AHS's best characters.

2 Season 3: "Coven"

Character: Fiona Goode

One of the highest-rated American Horror Story seasons sees a coven of witches, descendants of those burned at the stake in Salem, facing extinction. Lange's larger-than-life on-screen counterpart Fiona, equal parts intimidating and charismatic, returns to the academy to protect the coven and secure her legacy as the Supreme Witch, meaning that she is the most powerful of her generation.

Granted, Fiona has left a huge impact on audiences and is certainly one of the characters that immediately comes to mind when one reads or hears Jessica Lange's name. This is because of how incredibly written her rich and complex her arc in Coven is, reflecting on how easy it is for viewers to sympathize with the Supreme despite her being a morally corrupt leader with an insatiable need for power. Lange, who earned a very much deserved Emmy for her fantastic efforts, perfectly brings charismatic master manipulator Fiona to life. And notwithstanding her obvious flaws, audiences still get an intriguing glimpse of a more vulnerable side of Fiona — one that is moving enough to make them shed a tear.

1 Season 2: "Asylum"

Character: Sister Jude

The equally authoritative and ambitious Sister Jude is also a fan-favorite, and understandably so. Lange delivered her arguably best TV acting performance in Asylum, powerfully bringing to life the multidimensional, sadistic, and domineering nun in a powerhouse acting effort. Although initially perceived as evil by general audiences, Sister Judy eventually evolved into a more self-aware character and earned a soft spot among viewers' hearts.

Judy and Fiona share many similarities. However, what makes the Asylum protagonist come out on top is her redemption arc and character development, which may resonate with audiences in one way or another, and consequently earn their sympathy. Unlike Fiona, who still dies as an antagonist, Judy undergoes a significant transformation, which allows her to become an appealing fictional personality. Sister Jude is an incredibly well-acted and fascinating character; like other roles played by Lange, she exhibits vulnerability despite her hard-shell exterior. Although many significant elements make Judy a remarkable character in the show, her believable quest for forgiveness for her past sins is a highlight (that, and the iconic Lana Banana song).

