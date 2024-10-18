American Horror Story is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting horror shows with a colorful cast of characters/actors. Out of all the actors in American Horror Story, Jessica Lange had the most range. She played four different characters in the first four seasons and absolutely killed them. American Horror Story was her grand return to the screen, and she did not take it for granted. Fans of her work and fans of the franchise were easily captivated by her acting skills in the horror genre. However, it's been over a decade since she starred in American Horror Story. She made a brief cameo in Season eight, but she wasn't part of the center cast. What happened that caused her to leave the show?

Lange Was Ready To Retire

Image via Fox Network

As amazing as Lange is as an actor, even she has her limits. She announced back in October 2023 that she was ready to retire from acting. As of today, she still has yet to fulfill her statement because she has three film projects in the works. She may end up retiring once these projects are complete. Unfortunately, that means fans won't be seeing her return to American Horror Story after her 2018 cameo. As upsetting as that news still is, it's not without good cause. Her reasons behind her retirement are not only fair, but brutally honest about the entertainment industry.

Part of the reason for her retirement is because of her age. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she mentioned that she is "coming to the end of acting" and that she wanted to "go out with a bang...or should I say, a scare?" When Lange first starred in American Horror Story, she was only supposed to be in one season. One season turned into four, and she quickly became an American Horror Story fan favorite. Her characters in the series range from a manipulative Southern belle to a woman with a desire for stardom. Seriously, it feels like Lange nails every role that's given to her. But she has been in the cinematic world for almost 50 years now. If she says she is ready to move on from American Horror Story, and Hollywood in general, then she's ready.

Lange's Concerns About Hollywood's Direction

The biggest reason for her retirement from American Horror Story (and filmmaking as a whole) has to do with how Hollywood is producing its films and television. To be honest, she's not wrong with how far the industry is pushing certain genres and films. Lange expressed her disgust with Hollywood and how "creativity is secondary now to corporate profits." Basically, Hollywood has put its primary focus on franchises that bring in the most profit. It's the easiest way for them to keep audiences entertained. That's probably why there's a long span of remakes and sequels as of late. Hollywood profits on franchises that the audience already understands instead of creating new and original forms of art.

In this case, Lange specifically calls out that comic book films have ruined the art of filmmaking. Marvel and DC (but let's face it, mostly Marvel) have been pushing comic book films and television left and right. It seems like there's a new superhero series or movie every other month or so, whether it's live action or animated. Lange definitely has a point here when she says that comic book films "sacrificed this art that we’ve been involved in … for the sake of profit." For her to be part of American Horror Story for so long proves that Lange values passionate projects with wonderful stories, which makes the series (arguably) better than the majority of today's comic book films.

Jessica Lange has had an outstanding acting career. She has won numerous awards since her debut film, 1976's King Kong, and that's all on top of the albums and books she has published over the years. If any actor deserves to retire, it's Lange. American Horror Story still isn't the same without her. But really, can she be blamed for her decision to retire? The answer is no. Lange may not be returning to American Horror Story, but she will forever be remembered as one of the best recurring actors on the show.

You can catch Lange's amazing performances in American Horror Story on Hulu.

