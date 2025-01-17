Since 2011, with the premiere season dubbed "Murder House," American Horror Story has given viewers plenty of shocks, scares, cries and even laughs. Great writing and incredible performances have left lasting impressions on viewers, notably in the form of quotes—some that fans know by heart, others that are underrated but emotionally resonant, exemplifying the nuance and genre-blend of the series.

Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson's characters have some of the best quotes. Hilarious character performances include Paulson’s overdramatic Audrey Tindall in Roanoke and Lange's beloved "knotty pine" exclamation as Fiona Goode in Coven. Some of the best quotes demonstrate the show's dark humor, like Lange’s ruthless Constance Langdon from Murder House and Apocalypse, and others exemplify the depth and drama of the show with thoughtful statements, like Lange’s Sister Jude from Asylum. From humorous to thought-provoking, these are the best American Horror Story quotes, ranked by their memorability, impact and character performance.

10 "The only way out is through. So, feel the fear and the pain. Let it all in and then let it all go."

Cordelia Goode (Coven, Episode 13)

Spoken to her desperate, dying mother Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange), Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) soothes her with these words just before Fiona dies in her arms. Fiona and Cordelia’s relationship is strained and complicated, creating a powerful and interesting dynamic for the show. Fiona constantly criticized Cordelia’s abilities and Fiona was extremely self-interested and power-hungry, unable to prioritize her daughter over herself.

Lange and Paulson’s performance as the mother-daughter duo is done beautifully. Cordelia helps Fiona find peace before her death, with a bittersweet end to their tumultuous relationship. It is very powerful to see Fiona so vulnerable for once, finally facing what she feared the most: aging and feeling powerless. This emotional scene ends abruptly when Fiona awakes in her personal hell with the Axeman (Danny Huston) in a farmhouse with the dreaded knotty pine interior.

9 "She’s innocent. Mostly. She killed the neighbor, but the b***h had it coming."

Fiona Goode (Coven, Episode 10)

To uphold her end of a deal with Papa Legba (Lance Reddick), Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett), joined by Fiona, defends their choice of an innocent sacrifice to Papa Legba, drowning Nan (Jamie Brewer) to give him her soul. Nan had previously killed the coven's extremely religious neighbor, Joan (Patti LuPone), a woman who despised the witches next door and who had killed her husband (Bill Martin Williams) and her son, Luke (Alexander Dreymon), who had grown close with Nan. To Fiona’s point, then, Nan had gotten justice for Luke and protected the coven from this cold-blooded killer.

This quote demonstrates how nuanced American Horror Story can be, from heartbreaking moments between characters to dark humor right after one character kills another. A common theme throughout the show is the flippancy of death. Especially in this season, where magic overrides the laws of nature, it is not uncommon for characters to be revived once they are killed. Many of the deaths are not or do not feel permanent—in fact, Joan previously died before Nan had the chance to kill her, but Misty (Lily Rabe) revived her.

8 "In this whole wide wicked world, the only thing you have to be afraid of is me."

Fiona Goode (Coven, Episode 2)

The coven comes under suspicion after Madison (Emma Roberts) and Zoe (Taissa Farmiga) draw unwanted attention. Zoe cracks under the pressure of the detectives' (Lance E. Nichols, Sam Malone) questioning, with Fiona easily cleaning up Zoe's mess. After throwing the girls across the room and berating them, humorously claiming that “[she] couldn’t toast a piece of bread with the heat [the detectives] were putting on [Zoe],” Fiona delivers this chilling quote in the horror anthology. In a similar vein, remarkable enough to be mentioned, Fiona tells the young witches in the previous episode, “When witches don't fight, we burn,” establishing her as a wise and headstrong character.

The quote not only suggests that the girls should actually be afraid of Fiona—especially given her track record for killing witches by the end of the season—but also that the girls have much more power than they think. Zoe, a newly identified witch, still fears prison, for instance, but as Fiona demonstrated by deflecting the detectives, witches have great control over their fates. Still, the quote sets up the season for Fiona to act deceitfully, keeping characters and viewers guessing where her true loyalty lies.

7 "Surprise, b***h. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me."

Madison Montgomery (Coven, Episode 8; Apocalypse, Episode 3)

Fittingly for her abrasive and egotistical character, Madison surprises Fiona, who had previously killed Madison. Emma Roberts delivers this line wonderfully, giving Madison a prima donna demeanor as she dances around Fiona's room, taunting her. In the eighth season, Roberts reprises her role as Madison, repeating this iconic line to Mallory (Billie Lourd) when Madison, Cordelia, and Myrtle (Frances Conroy) arrive at Outpost 3 and revive the dead witches.

This line not only encapsulates Madison’s personality but also takes on tremendous cultural relevance outside the AHS universe compared to the other notable quotes. The line has appeared in countless memes and GIFs across social media. Even within the AHS universe, unlike the other best quotes, the line remarkably appeared twice—in separate seasons—justifying the witches’ comeback as powerful and important characters in Apocalypse.

6 "I'm Constance Langdon and this… is my f**king house."

Constance Langdon (Apocalypse, Episode 6)

Jessica Lange reprises her role as Constance Langdon from Murder House, now in Apocalypse. In an added layer of crossover, Coven's Madison and warlock Behold (Billy Porter), posing as a couple, buy the "Murder House" to learn about Michael Langdon's (Cody Fern) past. Upon Madison and Behold's entrance as the new owners, Constance's ghost appears, delivering this line with her familiar assertiveness from the first season.

In an episode of pure fan service, this line is meant to evoke some cheers from the audience, with many familiar faces from season one simply residing together in their shared afterlife. A lot of hilarious lines are delivered in "Return to Murder House," like Behold and Ben Harmon’s (Dylan McDermott) "tearjerker" moments and Constance’s contempt for Moira (Frances Conroy). Constance’s quote, however, sums up her character well, asserting her dominance over the house despite various new homeowners and even death.

5 "I am tough. But I’m no cookie."

Lana Winters (Asylum, Episode 11)

This Lana Winters (Paulson) quote was said in response to Detective Byers’ (Matthew John Armstrong) “You're one tough cookie, Ms. Winters,” when she claims her baby has no father after Byers wonders aloud if her unborn child’s father is Bloody Face (Zachary Quinto). The quote was juxtaposed beautifully with the previous scene: Lana’s intended abortion and her difficult decision to continue her pregnancy.

The quote, admittedly, sounds cheesy, but considering the detectives’ misogynistic demeanor towards Lana, the horrific treatment she has gone through at the hands of Briarcliff and Bloody Face, and the epic ways she has been reclaiming her life, especially in this episode, the quote delves deeper into Lana’s character than it appears. Earlier in the episode, Lana had escaped Briarcliff with Dr. Thredson’s (Quinto) confession tape, defiantly displaying the tape and her middle finger to him as her taxi drove off and later killing him. Lana truly is tough, finding the drive to keep fighting to expose the evil and corruption at Briarcliff.

4 "If you look in the face of evil, evil’s gonna look right back at you."

Sister Jude (Asylum, Episode 13)

In a flashback scene to Lana Winters and Sister Jude's (Lange) first meeting, Jude speaks this line to Lana right as the season comes to a close. This withheld scene leaves the season open to interpretation, with some viewers now believing the events to be all in Lana’s imagination in her quest for success in her career. More likely, it is a line that was first brushed aside but has since developed a new meaning following the horrific events of Asylum, and perhaps a turning point for Lana's morality.

Sister Jude’s line is a beautiful and haunting way to end a thought-provoking and morally complex season of the acclaimed horror anthology. Lana sought the truth about Bloody Face and Briarcliff, and in turn, became corrupted and abused by both. Jude’s attempt to expose Dr. Arden (James Cromwell) for his sadistic experiments led to her downfall—she became trapped in Briarcliff as a patient, succumbing to the cruel treatment she tried to expose. Having seen these plotlines play out, Jude's advice takes on an eerie meaning that wouldn't have been the same had it been shown in a linear order.

3 "There is something more dangerous in this world than a humiliated man: a nasty woman."

Ally Mayfair-Richards (Cult, Episode 11)

Ally Mayfair-Richards delivers this line while on stage for her televised debate for a Senate seat. Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) escapes prison, interrupting the debate and holding Ally at gunpoint. Ally keeps a calm demeanor despite the utterly blood-boiling statements Kai makes, angering him further. The gun, however, is not loaded, as Ally has prepared for and outmaneuver Kai's manipulative and sociopathic ways. The quote comes right before Kai is shot and the threat to Ally is eliminated.

In this politically-driven season, following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, themes of power and gender are explored, as exemplified by Ally's quote. Viewers may recall the phrase "nasty woman" used by Donald Trump to insult Hillary Clinton during one of their presidential debates, but the name-calling only fueled women, who embraced the term. The phrase launched a movement and is all the more powerful in the series with this cultural context surrounding it. Ally's final encounter with Kai and this stunning delivery is inspiring and demonstrates Ally's incredible character growth and power.

2 "Balenciaga!"

Myrtle Snow (Coven, Episode 13)

Myrtle is the fourth Coven witch to have one of the best quotes in the series, because the witches have important and iconic things to say. As punishment for murdering her fellow Witches' Council members, Myrtle Snow (Conroy) insists that Cordelia, now Supreme, sentence her to burn at the stake. A reluctant and tearful Cordelia sentences Myrtle, who has always been a mother figure to her. The scene is bittersweet, with Myrtle encouraging Cordelia, telling her how proud she is of her. When asked if she has any last words, Myrtle has only one, to which she shrieks "Balenciaga" in a way only her character would.

Myrtle's final word is unexpected and absurd, but it is undoubtedly memorable. Myrtle has had many strange lines, so this one only seems natural. Other notable Myrtle-isms include "my hair is an eternal mystery, never to be understood" and "it appears as though we're f**cked, my dear" in Apocalypse and "don’t be a hater, dear" to Cordelia when she criticizes Myrtle’s theremin earlier in Coven. Even though “Balenciaga” is a fairly random last word, it does add up, given Myrtle’s striking fashion. Conroy’s delivery is hilarious and bizarre in such an emotional scene, and it only makes Myrtle more of a beloved character.

1 "Satan has one son, but my sisters are legion, motherf**ker."

Cordelia Goode (Apocalypse, Episode 10)

In a final showdown between Cordelia and Michael, Michael believes he has succeeded in carrying out the apocalypse, but Cordelia has one last plan. She delivers this epic line before stabbing herself in the heart, sacrificing her life so that Mallory can gain Cordelia’s powers, making her the new Supreme. With Mallory’s new powers, she is able to travel back to 2015 and kill Michael before he can fulfill the prophecy, creating a new timeline.

Cordelia’s quote is so powerful and tragic, catching Michael completely off-guard moments before she plummets to her death and bleeds out from stabbing herself. It demonstrates, once again, why Coven’s witches are some of the best characters to come out of AHS and shows the incredible bond the witches have—how they work together and make sacrifices for each other and for the betterment of humanity. The line is akin to Paulson’s aforementioned Cult quote as the character Ally, celebrating the power of women.

