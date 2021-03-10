American Horror Story Season 10 just got a lot more interesting, as creator Ryan Murphy has shared an Instagram post that gives us a look at Macaulay Culkin in the anthology series. The tenth season of the hit FX series comes after being delayed due to COVID-19, but is a return for some of the major players of the series, bringing in Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter and Lily Rabe once again for a “weather-dependent” theme this time around.

The picture of Culkin and Grossman shows the two in wintery looks on a beach. What does this mean for the weather aspect of Season 10? Is it too cold to sunbathe? With Murphy behind it, who really knows what we have coming to us? But what the creator does well with American Horror Story is giving us an overall theme we can cling to for this one arc. And with the addition of Culkin to the cast, there’s going to be a fun new energy we haven’t seen before — especially with the addition of Murphy’s “Something wicked this way comes” comment about the two stars.

Image via FX

RELATED: Sarah Paulson on 'Run' and Why She Looks for Roles That Scare Her

Thus far, we know very little about this upcoming installment. From Paulson sharing her character’s hair color and “great name” to Rabe talking with us about how Season 10 differs from the past seasons of American Horror Story, it seems as if this is one that new fans and old fans of the show alike are going to enjoy. We at Collider have theories, like Allie Gemmill’s idea that the season will be based around sirens due to the poster and Murphy’s few social posts about the season. But other than just our own ideas, there’s nothing set in stone from Murphy and company, so who knows what this “weather-dependent” theme could be!

From American Horror Story: Murder House all the way up through Apocalypse, the show has constantly reinvented itself while connecting fans back to the characters and stories we’ve already lived through. Whatever this weather-inspired season entails, it’s going to be another stacked cast, and Culkin and Grossman look incredible. But when doesn’t American Horror Story nail the looks?

There’s no release date set yet for Season 10, but it is meant to air in 2021. And now that we’ve gotten a look at Culkin and Grossman, the interest has definitely been piqued.

