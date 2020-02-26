Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Regulars for Still-Untitled Season 10

Everyone’s favorite horror anthology series, American Horror Story, has added Macaulay Culkin to the Season 10 cast. This will mark Culkin’s first-ever series regular role in his storied career, although he has guested on TV shows like Hulu’s Dollface and Robot Chicken in the past.

The Mack’s AHS casting was revealed in a mysterious announcement video shared to showrunner and series creator Ryan Murphy‘s Instagram. To the tune of the uber laconic “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck, the video shows us the name of the actors joining Season 10. Culkin’s name is the only true-blue new one in the bunch. The rest of the cast listed in the video — Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock — have all appeared in at least one previous AHS season. Culkin’s casting is a highlight, yes, but it’s also exciting to see Paulson, Peters, and Rabe back after a long hiatus from the show. Interestingly, recent AHS regulars including Emma Roberts and Cody Fern are absent from this new season. It’s also worth pondering whether the serene ocean shot shown in the casting video figures in to Season 10. Will Murphy be giving us his own take on The Lighthouse?

Even though we still (still!) don’t know what the official title of the milestone AHS season will be, this casting news is the best news I could think of receiving as I wait for more Murphy-crafted scares to put into my eyeballs. American Horror Story Season 10 is expected to arrive in 2020. Check out the casting announcement video below.