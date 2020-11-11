First ‘AHS’ Season 10 Poster Shared by Ryan Murphy May Have Just Revealed the Theme

Ryan Murphy has unveiled the first poster for American Horror Story Season 10. The new poster will definitely satisfy any fans who have an intense oral fixation. More importantly, this new poster could offer vital clues to AHS sleuths as they try to figure out the theme of the upcoming season. Sure, Murphy said it has something to do with the weather (I believe “weather-dependent” was his preferred phrasing), but the weather is so broad! Let’s focus on these new details and see what conclusion we can come to.

So, here’s what we know for sure: On Tuesday evening, Murphy shared the first AHS Season 10 poster on social media. The poster (which you can check out below) is visceral, with a close-up shot of a lipsticked mouth baring its fangs. To the right, we see a hand holding a tattoo gun and pulling away to show a tongue sporting an “‘AHS’ 10” tattoo. It’s also important to note that Murphy marked the location of the poster as Provincetown, Massachusetts on both his Instagram and Twitter posts. This new poster seems like the flashier version of the low-res image of a fanged mouth Murphy posted on Instagram back in August.

A theme begins to materialize as these clues follow from Murphy’s visual tease from March (A photo showing a pair of hands gripping onto the ground while climbing out of the sea and captioned with “Things are beginning to wash up on shore…”) and the AHS Season 10 casting announcement video which included a static shot of the beach and the ocean from February. Comments on the Instagram photo of the new poster include mentions of sirens or mermaids as being integral to the theme of AHS Season 10 and it’s not a bad guess considering all clues lead back to the sea. This seems to be further corroborated with the poster’s Provincetown location tag. (It’s worth noting the seaside Massachusetts town is a hop and a skip away from Martha’s Vineyard, the Jaws filming location.)

With all this in mind, I’ll weigh in with my own theory. In light of everything we know, I’m thinking AHS Season 10 will revolve around a group of sirens driven from the ocean thanks to global warming (can’t forget that this season is “weather-dependent”) and will proceed to wreak havoc on the residents of Provincetown, Massachusetts — primarily the men. I can’t think of a juicier role for AHS royalty Sarah Paulson to sink her teeth into than playing the leader of a band of sirens who’ve made their way to land, can you?

American Horror Story‘s expected arrival on FX is set for 2021. Get a look at the new poster for Season 10 below. For more, here’s our round-up of the best new shows coming to Netflix in November.

