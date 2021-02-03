Any time Sarah Paulson wants to talk about American Horror Story is a great time in my book. So, went Paulson opened up about her role in AHS Season 10 and teased new details about her character, I had to read her comments immediately. I suspect other fans of AHS will want to check out what she has to say, too. Information on AHS Season 10 has been somewhat vague, which is typical for the show as it prepares to for its FX premiere later in 2021. By now, you've probably read about the star-studded cast assembled for Season 10, which includes franchise favorites — like Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe — as well as new addition Macaulay Culkin. Also, the AHS Season 10 poster was shared by Ryan Murphy back in November 2020, with the showrunner's Instagram post of the poster containing tons of theory-fueling clues.

Well, it might be time to fire up those theory machines once more because, on Wednesday, Paulson shared some rather tasty new teases about her AHS Season 10 character with Entertainment Weekly. Paulson began by commenting that "the character I'm playing this year on Horror Story has some issues, let's just put it that way," and went on later to reveal, "I have a hair color I've never had in life nor in the show. That's what I can tell you. And I have a great [Note: EW's emphasis] name. I have a great name, which I can't tell you."

Image via FX

Now, if our previous theories about the AHS 10 poster — which revolve around the possibility the new season will involve mermaids or sirens coming up on land to wreak havoc — are remotely true, then Paulson's teases seem to support it. Touching on her character's hair color and name could mean something otherworldly or highly unusual which is a fairly major development for Paulson, whose characters have (for the most part) presented mortal. Pointing out just how great her character's name is also of interest, but it's hard to know where to start when it comes to theorizing about it. Truly, your guess is as good as mine.

The AHS vet went on to promise EW that she will be wearing a wig for AHS Season 10, which would explain why we haven't seen her sporting a wild hair color in recent months on social media or in interviews. And apparently, she already has a favorite one: "One of them I prefer over the other because one is just cooler and the other one makes me look like Linda Tripp [her American Crime Story: Impeachment character]. That's the thing. It's just a different experience."

Paulson is still a busy bee these days. This week, she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her performance in Netflix's Ratched, one of the many big projects released via Murphy's massive deal with the streamer. Up next, Paulson will finish work on American Crime Story: Impeachment and will prepare for Ratched Season 2, which will begin film once it's safe enough to do so due to the pandemic.

American Horror Story Season 10 is set to arrive in 2021. American Crime Story: Impeachment is coming soon. For more, check out the complete list of 2021 Golden Globes nominees as well as our biggest snubs and surprises.

Share Share Tweet Email

Sam Neill Says He Only First Figured Out How to Play Alan Grant in 'Jurassic Park III' Neill also shares his reaction to reading the raptor dream scene for the first time.