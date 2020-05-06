‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Might Change Its “Weather-Dependent” Theme, Says Ryan Murphy

The first glimpses of American Horror Story season 10 certainly looked to be teasing some seaside freakiness, but that might all have to change. In a recent interview with The Wrap, AHS creator Ryan Murphy noted that his ideas for season 10 were “weather-dependent” and the COVID-mandated shutdown throughout Hollywood has thrown that plan into uncertain waters.

By the sound of it, the idea wouldn’t be scrapped, just bumped up the AHS schedule, much like the plan for American Crime Story: Katrina originally got booted for Impeachment. An alternate solution, suggested by me, is to do an entire season dedicated to Leslie Jordan‘s wig in AHS: Roanoke. Only time will tell.

“Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Season 10 was supposed to mark the return of AHS regular Sarah Paulson after the Emmy-winner sat out season 9, the slasher-themed 1984. Joining her is newcomer Macauley Culkin along with Murphy regulars Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

According to Murphy, the “plan” for American Horror Story is about as up in the air as, uh, every single other production in the world.

“You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, ‘OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting,’” Murphy added. “So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know. But it’s a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know.”

