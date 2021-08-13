The Red Tide is coming in. FX has released the first trailer for the tenth season of its hit horror anthology, American Horror Story. Subtitled Double Feature, the season will be split into two parts: Red Tide, premiering on August 25 and taking place “by the sea," and Death Valley, which will take place "by the sand." The new trailer — for part one, Red Tide — promises to pack twice the punch as a usual AHS season, with stars like Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, and Sarah Paulson set to return.

When struggling writer Harry Gardener (Finn Wittrock), his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe), and their daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) move to an isolated seaside town in hopes of relaxing for the winter, they soon discover that its residents are not at all what they seem. Red Tide’s trailer features a host of death and destruction, with Gardener’s family being haunted by the ghosts that come with their move to Provincetown. Having struggled with writer’s block, Harry soon comes to find success — but unfortunately, that success comes with a price.

Also featured in the trailer are a silver-haired Frances Conroy and Peters, playing what look to be small-time robbers or conmen Austin and Belle Noir, as well as appearances from Macaulay Culkin, Denis O’Hare, and a set of rather unsavory looking creatures feeding on the souls of Provincetown.

Double Feature is premiering on FX after over a year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the season’s title having only been announced in March. The trailer comes on the heels of several posters and a teaser trailer, revealing that the season will pit monsters of the sea and of space against one another. The season also stars Matt Bomer, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, Adina Porter, and Chad Michaels, and is produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto.

American Horror Story: Double Feature — Part I: Red Tide will premiere exclusively on FX on August 25, with episodes available to stream the next day through FX on Hulu. Check out the new trailer below:

