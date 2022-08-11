As secretive as always, it’s been a long while since we heard anything surrounding the upcoming 11th season of FX and Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series, American Horror Story. Since the show first came onto the scene over a decade ago with “Murder House”, fans of the series have dealt with the ever-building anticipation year after year until Murphy finally reveals what the next season’s theme will be. And, while that information is still up in the air, we do know at least some names on the call sheet — with a wave of old faces returning and new ones joining in on the fun.

Having taken a hiatus since his appearances in Seasons 1 and 2, Zachary Quinto is returning to drum up more scares alongside Season 7, 8, and 9 star Billie Lourd. Prior to tapping in for American Horror Story, Lourd worked alongside Murphy on another horror-based series, Scream Queens, which starred fellow AHS alum, Emma Roberts. Isaac Powell and Patti LuPone, who starred in Seasons 10 and 3 respectively, will also be making their comebacks in the upcoming installment.

As for the newbies, Sandra Bernhard, Joe Mantello, and Charlie Carver have all signed on to play undisclosed roles. Known for her career as a standup comedian, Bernhard is perhaps best recognized in the television world for her role in the late 1980s and early 1990s series, Roseanne. More recently, she teamed up with Murphy for his 1990s-based project surrounding New York Ballroom culture, Pose. A giant name on the stages of Broadway, having directed multiple juggernauts including Wicked, Assassins (2004), and 9 to 5 (2009), fans of Murphy’s Hollywood and The Normal Heart will recognize Mantello for his roles in both productions. As for Carver, his big breakthrough came via the ABC drama, Desperate Housewives, with the actor later joining the pack of MTV’s Teen Wolf. Another Murphy collaborator, Carver was previously seen on the Sarah Paulson-led series Ratched.

Image via FX

Speaking of Paulson, longtime fans (or even short-time for that matter), will notice the actress’ name is missing from the latest call sheet. Out of the past ten seasons, Paulson has appeared in all but Season 9. Unfortunately, it would seem as though the incredibly talented performer is taking a bit of a hiatus from the anthology series, but let’s keep our fingers crossed that she’ll be back sometime soon.

As we mentioned, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, which is very Murphy-like. The multi-hyphenated creative tends to drop hints as to what his next theme will be, keeping audiences guessing and theorizing every step of the way. As of right now, we know that filming has begun in Manhattan’s West Village and that the characters look to be wearing clothes from the 1970s and 1980s. Other than that, it’s all up in the air!

As always, stay posted to Collider for more updates. Check out the trailer for AHS Season 10 "Double Feature" below.