For eager American Horror Story fans, the only way to currently satisfy their macabre cravings is to tune in weekly for spin-off American Horror Stories. Now, they have another reason to be excited. It has just been announced that the eleventh season of American Horror Story will be airing on FX this fall. Season 10 of Ryan Murphy's spooky series premiered on Hulu as well as FX last year, but it isn't currently clear if the same will occur for Season 11.

The theme of the show's newest installment has not yet been announced, nor has the official title. FX chairman John Landgraf, who just announced the release date of the newest season, spoke to The Wrap about the scarce details currently surrounding American Horror Story Season 11 back in February, saying "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories. I actually really like this idea too, I think it’s really cool.”

The past few seasons of American Horror Story have been described as a decline for the series. Season 10, which was dubbed Double Feature, was split up into two separate stories. The first story, titled Red Tide, starred Finn Wittrock and Lily Rabe as a couple in Cape Cod being terrorized by frightening beings (Frances Conroy and Evan Peters) who offer a mysterious pill that could change, (and destroy), their lives forever. The second story, entitled Death Valley, depicted an alien story spanning decades and featured Sarah Paulson as Mamie Eisenhower. Red Tide garnered a positive reaction from fans and critics alike until its final episode, but Death Valley has been universally panned.

The cast of American Horror Story Season 11 is also currently unknown, but frequent series regulars include Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and Emma Roberts. Paulson has appeared in a total of nine seasons of American Horror Story, but her future in the series is unclear. Paulson recently spoke with Variety, sayin,g "It's not that I'm not open to it. I'm always open to it, but I feel like I've been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world. Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too!"

American Horror Story Season 11 currently does not have an official release date, but it will definitely premiere sometime this fall. Stay tuned at Collider for more information regarding the upcoming season.