‘American Horror Story’ Renewed for Three More Seasons on FX

Despite Ryan Murphy’s exit to Netflix, it appears the prolific producer/writer/director’s most popular series will still be continuing on FX. The network announced today that it has ordered three additional seasons of American Horror Story, bringing Seasons 11, 12, and 13 to the cable network in the coming years. FX had previously ordered the show up to American Horror Story Season 10, which will debut later this year, but the series’ future was up in the air after Murphy ended his ongoing deal with FX and jumped ship to Netflix in the wake of Disney’s purchase of Fox.

Murphy was fearful that his creative freedom may be infringed if he stayed at FX, plus Netflix was offering insane money and the opportunity to spearhead feature films (his first Netflix movie, Prom, will be released this year). And given that Murphy is still intimately involved in the creation and production of each season of American Horror Story, many—including Murphy himself—wondered if the show would continue.

But continue it will, under the stewardship of creators Murphy and Brad Falchuck. “Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said John Landgraf, Chariman of FX Networks and FX Productions. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

American Horror Story has consistently been one of FX’s highest-rated programs, and the anthology nature of the limited series allows the cast, setting, and characters to remain fluid and fresh—albeit to wildly uneven results from season to season.

Murphy also has American Crime Story, which got off to a robust start with The People v. O.J. Simpson. That inaugural installment was a critical and ratings smash and won a bevy of Emmys, and while the second installment—The Assassination of Gianni Versace—drew less buzz, it was no less great. The third installment of that anthology, Impeachment, will cover the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and is due to debut on FX later this year.