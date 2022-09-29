Ryan Murphy's boundary-pushing horror anthology series American Horror Story on FX is officially taking its debauchery to the streets of New York City. Dubbed AHS: NYC, this is the horror series' eleventh installment in a long line of self-contained seasons that thrills viewers with its social commentary and stylistic storylines from the demented minds of creators Murphy and Brad Falchuk. As per its usual, the series will have a fall premiere in October, ahead of Halloween, and the news comes with some striking key art the show is infamous for.

The 10-episode Season 11 has just officially announced that the theme for its latest installment will be AHS: NYC, a new stomping ground for Murphy's bleak universe. While not much is revealed about the plot at this time, a post to the official American Horror Story Twitter captions the art work with "New Season. New City. New Fears." These all-new fears will be explored starting with the first two episodes, premiering on FX Wednesday, October 19, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. For the following four weeks, two episodes will air each Wednesday.

The concept art for the show is famously nightmarish and grand, with lurid colors and surreal imagery that evoke the themes of each season. This year's images depict a BDSM-heavy motif, not unusual to Murphy's previous work with latex, in a stark black, white and silver color scheme. One poster sees a woman bent back eerily, decked in fishnet tights and heels, and covered in silver pointed studs. The second poster is of an individual with their wrists bound in studded leather and their face covered by a very pagan mask of massive spiked antlers.

Image via FX

While the plot is being kept hush-hush, the cast of Season 11 was announced over a month ago to ramp up the excitment and theories. We were delighted to see the return of a fan-favorite, Zachary Quinto, for the first time since Season 2, as well as AHS's new regular Billie Lourd. Also returning from previous seasons are AHS staple Denis O'Hare, Sandra Bernhard, Leslie Grossman, Patti LuPone, Nico Greetham and Isaac Powell. New faces signing on include Joe Mantello (Hollywood), Lee Aaron Rosen (The Warriors) Charlie Carver (Ratched) and Russell Tovey (Being Human).

Every year fans eagerly await the highly-anticipated theme reveal for American Horror Story to be announced. Since its conception and first-ever season in 2011, Murder House, the Emmy-winning anthology series has changed the game for televised horror and the anthology format, as well as what viewers have come to expect. Rather than have the series' actors reprise their first-season roles and continue a linear storyline, Murphy resurrects his actors as new characters each season, to either fall victim to brand-new, unhinged monstrous entities, or live long enough to become the villain. Previous seasons have taken place all across the country, from a ghost-tour attraction home and hotel in LA and an asylum in Massachusetts, to Freak Show in Jupiter, Florida. As of right now, AHS is renewed through season thirteen.

Creators Murphy and Falchuk serve as executive producers alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt and Our Lady J. Disney's 20th Television produces.

All 10 prior seasons of American Horror Story are available to stream on Hulu. AHS: NYC will air new episodes every Wednesday, starting October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and stream the following day on Hulu. You can check out the trailer for AHS: Double Feature Season 10 below: