The season is based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition and follows actress Anna Alcott's search for the truth about her pregnancy.

The ensemble cast includes familiar favorites from past seasons and new additions like Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Debra Monk.

Yesterday was a big day for American Horror Story fans as we finally got our first look at Emma Roberts’s triumphant return after having been away since Season 9’s American Horror Story: 1984. Standing confidently with child, something was majorly awry with the bun in Roberts’s oven, being that it was a giant spider. Further teasing what’s to come when the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk co-created series returns for its twelfth season, titled American Horror Story: Delicate, on September 20, 2023, two new images display a haunting look at co-leads, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

Paralleling Roberts, the reality star, business mogul, and philanthropist, Kardashian, can be seen with another baby on board by way of a creepy-crawling spider. In what could easily be a promo for the Skims Halloween line, Kardashian strikes a pose with thick mascara covering her eyes and long, white hair flowing to her waist.

While we know the theme of this season plays into a pregnancy aspect, it’s also appearing to be one that those with arachnophobia may want to avoid completely. In her standalone character poster, Delevingne, who was most recently seen in the second season of Only Murders in the Building, takes on a steampunk look, complete with kooky glasses and a sharply snipped white and red hairdo. Dressed in a blood-red top, she holds a long, sharp needle filled with - you guessed it - a smaller version of the spider appearing in Roberts and Kardashian’s posters.

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

Serving as an adaptation of Danielle Valentine’s novel, “Delicate Condition,” Season 12 will center around an actress named Anna Alcott. Feeling that she’s missing something from her successful yet unfulfilling life, Anna attempts to conceive a child to no avail. Gaining a sense of paranoia that someone is trying to prevent her from becoming a mother, the star goes the IVF route only to suffer a miscarriage. But, things become extra unsettling for the star after she begins to believe that there’s still something growing inside her, leading her on an unnerving search for the truth.

Along with the three leading ladies, the series will also bring back familiar favorites from past seasons of the anthology series, including Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Denis O’Hare. Although they haven’t been seen on this specific Murphy-created production, the twelfth season of American Horror Story also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) and Debra Monk (Glee), with an ensemble including Odessa A’zion, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Julie White.

