The Big Picture The twelfth season of American Horror Story will premiere on September 20th and will be split into two parts, with part one consisting of five episodes airing weekly.

The season, titled American Horror Story: Delicate, will revolve around a character named Anna Alcott who experiences a traumatic miscarriage but continues to believe that something is growing inside of her.

Alongside returning favorites, the cast will include Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne, and the series will explore both pregnancy and deteriorating mental health. Additionally, a spin-off project titled American Horror Stories will debut on October 26th, featuring new scary stories each week.

With your calendars already marked for the arrival of American Horror Story: Delicate on September 20, you can now jot down that the twelfth season will officially premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. In the past, the series has streamed the following day on Hulu and this year will likely be no different. While we previously knew that this time around the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk co-created series would be split into two parts, we now know that part one will be broken into five episodes with new installments airing weekly.

Pulling a page from Danielle Valentine’s novel, “Delicate Condition,” American Horror Story: Delicate will revamp the book for an on-screen telling led by Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne. Introducing the world to Anna Alcott, the story will weave a tale about the unlucky character who, while having found massive success in being an actress, yearns for motherhood. Paranoid that someone or something is trying to prevent her from getting pregnant, Anna turns to IVF and is soon with child. But, tragedy strikes and she suffers a miscarriage. However, even after her traumatic experience, Anna still believes that something is growing inside of her.

Along with pointing to the pregnancy aspect of being Delicate, the title is also likely a nod to the deteriorating mental state that audiences will watch the hopeful mother go through as each episode passes. A handful of character posters have also teased that the thing growing inside Anna may be more arachnid than human. Along with Roberts, Delevingne, and Kardashian - in a casting for the latter that’s been heavily debated - the series will also star returning favorites including Denis O’Hare, Billie Lourd, and Zachary Quinto. The new-to-the-American Horror Story ensemble consists of Debra Monk, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, and Odessa A’zion.

The Return of American Horror Stories

‘Tis the spooky season as, along with the twelfth season of American Horror Story, its spin-off project, American Horror Stories is also on the way back. Joining Hulu’s “Huluween” lineup, the four-episode season kicks off on October 26. Like its flagship series, American Horror Stories also sticks to an anthology layout but switches things up with a new spooky scary story every week. While no information has been released surrounding what any of those plots will be or what actors we can expect to see, previous years have featured the talents of Max Greenfield (New Girl), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), and so many more.

Check out the premiere teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate below.