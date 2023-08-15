The Big Picture American Horror Story's 12th season, titled AHS: Delicate, will premiere on September 20, 2023, and will be split into two parts.

The season is based on the novel Delicate Condition and follows a woman who fears a sinister force is trying to harm her pregnancy, giving it a feminist twist.

The new season features Emma Roberts returning to the series, alongside Kim Kardashian in her first major acting role, Cara Delevingne, Zachary Quinto, and others.

Get ready to rock the cradle. FX has just announced the release date for the 12th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's hit horror anthology series American Horror Story. The new season, titled AHS: Delicate, will air in two parts, with the first part of the season premiering on FX on September 20, 2023. The news of the season's release date follows the release of the first poster for the upcoming season, which was shared earlier today.

The new poster shows season star, and frequent Murphy colloborator, Emma Roberts cradling a spider that is wrapped around her torso to resemble a baby bump. AHS: Delicate is based on the Danielle Valentine novel titled Delicate Condition. The book follows a woman who becomes paranoid that a sinister force is attempting to stop her pregnancy. The new season is being compared to Rosemary's Baby with a feminist twist. At the moment, further details about the series are being played close to the vest, but in true AHS manner, fans can be sure the new season will be delightfully frightful.

The new season comes from showrunner Halley Feiffer. Starring alongside Roberts is Kim Kardashian in one of her first lead acting roles. Also starring in the series are Cara Delevingne, Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Odessa A’zion, and Debra Monk

Image via Vertical Entertainment

We're Expecting... Something New and Horrible

The new season of the series is the first to take the route of adapting another work. Previous seasons have paid homage to certain horror subgenres they have all been original ideas. For instance American Horror Story Season 9, called American Horror Story: 1984, took on the slasher genre and served plenty of camp horror at, well, camp. American Horror Story:1984 was also the last season of the series to feature Roberts, and American Horror Story: Delicate will mark her return to the series.

Previous seasons of the series are now available to stream on Hulu. But you will have to wait until September 20 to watch the latest season. Check out Collider's interview with Roberts and her Maybe I Do co-star, Luke Bracey, below: