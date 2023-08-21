The Big Picture American Horror Story: Delicate will explore a storyline centered around childbirth, featuring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne.

The latest teaser reveals more chilling scenes, including Delevingne as a sinister doctor and Kardashian in a spider web.

The series is based on Danielle Valentine's novel "Delicate Condition" and will blend real-life elements with horror, as previous seasons have done.

The creepies are crawling in the latest teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate. The twelfth season of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk-created series will dive into an unexpected horror surrounding childbirth in an installment that will star Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne. While we’ve spotted some other media materials coming out over the last few weeks, today’s clip reveals even more of what to expect when the Emmy Award-winning anthology series returns to FX on September 20.

Like the shorter and less informative teaser that came before it, today’s release is also set to a spooky version of “Rock-a-bye Baby” blaring in the background while a group of women forms a circle, flipping their long white hair to the melody. This time around, we’re getting a better look at the three leading ladies with Delevingne appearing as a sinister doctor with a needle in hand while Kardashian stands at the center of a spider web woven by the gaggle of women in wigs. Meanwhile, Roberts appears as the main character who’s seeking to get pregnant, with the clip teasing her unfortunate and constant run-ins with weird doctors and arachnids. It’s creepy, it’s unsettling, and it’s everything we’ve come to expect from Murphy and Falchuk.

The story for the show’s twelfth season comes from Danielle Valentine’s novel, "Delicate Condition," and follows Anna Alcott, a successful actress who’s ready to start a family. After she suffers multiple failed attempts at pregnancy, Anna starts to think that someone – or something – is preventing her from conceiving a child. Moving on to try IVF, tragedy strikes and Anna suffers a miscarriage. However, as time passes she begins to believe that there’s still something growing inside of her after all. The promo material has really been driving home the spider aspect, so we can safely presume that either Anna is suffering from a spot of arachnophobia or she’s correct in her fears that someone is out to get her with the help of an army of spiders.

Who’s Involved in American Horror Story: Delicate Condition

Along with Kardashian, Roberts, and Delevigne, the installment also stars Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Denis O’Hare, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Debra Monk, Julie White, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Odessa A’zion. With previous seasons diving into the human condition and psyche in stories surrounding cults, freakshows, and asylums, Delicate promises to deliver the same mix of real life and horror.

Check out the teaser below and catch the series when it lands on FX on September 20 with episodes also streaming on Hulu.