Welcome to the spooky world of FX's American Horror Story (2011-). This bone-chilling anthology series has been haunting our screens since 2011, and it's become an iconic part of the horror genre. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, each season tells a different self-contained story, with its own set of characters and themes, but they all share a common thread of horror, suspense, and all-around creepiness. What makes American Horror Story so iconic? Maybe it's the way it pushes the boundaries of what we expect from horror, weaving together elements of classic horror tropes with contemporary social issues. Maybe it's the jaw-dropping twists and turns that leave us on the edge of our seats. Or maybe it's just the fact that it's so addictive to watch!

Whatever your reason for loving American Horror Story, there's no denying it's become a horror mainstay on television. With Season 12, Delicate, just around the corner, featuring some big-name stars like Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and Matt Czuchry, it's time to get excited! But before we dive into the next season, which is said to be based on horror-filled world of Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, let's take a fun trip down memory lane and revisit the show’s previous seasons.

Here’s how you can watch American Horror Story in order.

American Horror Story Seasons in Order of Release

American Horror Story Seasons in Chronological Order

It's worth noting that each season of American Horror Story is designed to be a standalone story, so it is not necessary to watch them in chronological order to understand the plot. However, some seasons have small connections or references to other seasons, so watching them in chronological order can enhance your viewing experience.

American Horror Story: Freak Show - Set in 1952

American Horror Story: Freak Show is set in the small town of Jupiter, Florida in 1952, where a struggling freak show is trying to survive in a world that shuns their differences. But don't be fooled by their appearances - these "freaks" are some of the most captivating and complex characters you'll ever meet. There are the conjoined twins, Bette and Dot, who share everything, even a love interest. There's the bearded lady, Ethel, who acts as the matriarch of the troupe. And then there's the menacing clown, Twisty, who will send shivers down your spine.

American Horror Story: Asylum - Set in 1964

American Horror Story: Asylum takes us to Briarcliff Manor, a mental institution where we meet a cast of characters that will make your head spin. From murderous nuns to a mysterious serial killer known as "Bloody Face," this season is a wild ride from start to finish. But it's not all scares and screams. Asylum also delves deep into issues of social injustice, including the treatment of the mentally ill, the oppression of women, and the persecution of minorities. And with standout performances from Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters, this season is a must-see for any horror fan.

American Horror Story: NYC - Set in 1981

American Horror Story: NYC takes the Big Apple by storm! The most recent season of the hit anthology series is a whirlwind of mystery, terror, and all things New York. As the city grapples with a wave of unexplained deaths and disappearances, a brilliant doctor stumbles upon a shocking discovery that could change everything. Meanwhile, a gutsy reporter finds herself in the middle of the story of a lifetime - but at what cost? With its fast-paced storytelling and its ode to the city that never sleeps, this series is a thrilling rollercoaster ride through the dark side of New York.

American Horror Story: 1984 - Set in 1984

American Horror Story: 1984 takes us to Camp Redwood, a summer camp in the California wilderness that's been plagued by a series of brutal murders. Five friends flee the hustle and bustle of LA to work as camp counselors in the beautiful California wilderness. But as they settle into their new roles, they soon realize that something sinister is lurking in the shadows. But don't worry, this season is anything but a downer. With a killer soundtrack featuring all the hits from the '80s, this season is a nostalgic trip down memory lane that's sure to get you dancing. But make no mistake, 1984 is also a chilling horror story, filled with twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the very end.

American Horror Story: Murder House - Set in 2011

American Horror Story: Murder House follows the Harmons, a family who move into a new home in LA and are faced with a plethora of conflicts. The main issue arises from Ben Harmon's infidelity, which leads to problems with his wife Vivien and daughter Violet. On top of this, the neighbors, Constance and Adelaide, become increasingly intrusive, and one of Ben's patients, Tate (Evan Peters), also causes trouble. To make matters worse, the Harmons are visited by a parade of mysterious characters, including Larry Harvey, who is badly scarred. Featuring everything from brutal murders to demonic activity. It's almost as if the house has a mind of its own and is determined to bring chaos to the Harmons' lives.

American Horror Story: Coven - Set in 2013

American Horror Story: Coven is set over 300 years after the Salem witch trials, and those who survived are now facing the possibility of extinction. Taking place in the vibrant city of New Orleans, this season introduces us to a group of young girls who have been sent to a special school to hone their witchcraft skills. But things take a dark turn when they realize they are under constant attack and their very existence is at stake. With the arrival of the powerful Fiona, the Supreme witch, the stakes are raised even higher as she takes on anyone who dares to threaten her coven. And let's not forget about Zoe, the new girl at the school with a secret that could put everyone in danger. With notable performances by Lily Rabe as Misty Day and Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau, this is a season not to be missed.

American Horror Story: Roanoke - Set in 2014

American Horror Story: Roanoke follows a young couple who move into a stunning 18th-century home nestled in the woods of North Carolina. It seems like the perfect retreat, but the catch is it's located near the site of the infamous Lost Colony's disappearance. As strange and terrifying things begin to happen, the couple realizes there's more to the house than meets the eye. Will they uncover the dark secrets lurking beneath the surface, or will they fall prey to the supernatural horrors that await them? It's a spine-tingling tale of suspense and terror with twists you never see coming.

American Horror Story: Hotel - Set in 2015

American Horror Story: Hotel takes us on a thrilling ride through the mysterious and eerie Hotel Cortez. The hotel's enigmatic owner, The Countess (played by Lady Gaga), is doing everything in her power to protect herself and her children from a vengeful ex-lover. Meanwhile, John Lowe, a detective investigating a series of brutal murders, finds himself drawn to the hotel, where he discovers dark secrets lurking in every corner. With a cast of intriguing characters and a creepy setting, this season of American Horror Story is not for the faint of heart.

American Horror Story: Cult - Set in 2017

American Horror Story: Cult takes place in the fictional town of Brookfield Heights, Michigan, where the 2016 U.S. presidential election has divided the community. A dangerous cult leader emerges and uses fear to manipulate and control those around him, causing chaos and turmoil. As the town spirals out of control, local restaurant owner Ally Mayfair-Richards is struggling to cope with Donald Trump's shocking win, which triggers her deepest fears and phobias. It's a gripping story that will keep you on the edge of your seat as the characters fight for survival and the fate of the town hangs in the balance.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse - Set in 2020

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the ultimate battle of good versus evil. Following a nuclear apocalypse, the world's elite are living in safe havens created by the mysterious Cooperative. Outpost Three, run by Ms. Wilhemina Venable and Ms. Miriam Mead, is a strictly controlled environment where any rule-breakers are punished severely. But their order is disrupted by the arrival of Michael Langdon, a Cooperative representative who promises to save society with a secret paradise. As tensions rise, it becomes clear that there's more to Michael than meets the eye, and the ultimate battle for humanity's survival begins.

American Horror Story: Double Feature - Set in 2021

American Horror Story: Double Feature is a double dose of horror, divided into two parts: Red Tide and Death Valley. Red Tide takes us to an isolated beach town, where a writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move in for the winter. But as they settle into their new home, they discover that the town's true residents aren't exactly welcoming. Meanwhile, in Death Valley, a group of college students on a camping trip find themselves caught up in a decades-old conspiracy that threatens to end their lives. Get ready for twice the scares and twice the terror in this spine-chilling season of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story: Delicate is expected to premiere in the summer of 2023 and here's some more good news: the series has already been renewed for Season 13. What that could be about is something we'll have to wait and see.