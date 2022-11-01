American Horror Story revolutionized what was possible in the world of TV horror. Before AHS, horror was mainly thought of as a genre fit for the big screen and not the small, due to its reliance on the build and release of tension. It's hard to maintain that tension with an episodic structure, but Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk cracked the code.

Everyone has their own favorite season of AHS, thanks to its season-long anthology format, and its rotating troupe of iconic actors, including the likes of Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett. It's undeniable that American Horror Story has claimed a place in pop culture history as one of the defining shows of the modern TV era.

'American Horror Story: Hotel' - 64%

Hotel is a good season, but for the most part it's by the book AHS. The most memorable part of the season is by far, the presence of cultural icon Lady Gaga. American Horror Story is already a very gay show, but featuring the ultimate gay icon took the show to a whole new level. There's a reason her role as The Countess won Gaga her first acting award at the 2016 Golden Globes.

The season takes place at the Hotel Cortez in Los Angeles, loosely inspired by the real-life Cecil Hotel, where many deaths and tragedies have occurred. The story centers around a murder investigation that brings to light a long history of violence and murder at the Cortez. With twists and turns and plenty of spooky moments, AHS: Hotel may be the lowest rated season, but it's still a hell of a good time.

'American Horror Story: Murder House' - 72%

Murder House is the one that started it all. The concept for the inaugural season has proven so popular that it has been brought back on multiple occasions, including the AHS spin-off, American Horror Stories.

The season takes place in a suburban house in Los Angeles that has been home to many murders throughout its history. The twist is that the people who died in the house can never leave. They're forced to haunt the house for the rest of their afterlives. When a new family moves in, their relationships are tested by the presence of vindictive spirits. Every part of this season lives forever in the minds of AHS fans.

'American Horror Story: Cult' - 73%

With several seasons that are period pieces, American Horror Story has never really strived to capture the modern world. The major exception is AHS: Cult. The season is a direct response to the 2016 election, and specifically the chaos Donald Trump has brought to the American political culture.

The season follows two primary characters: Ally, in one of Sarah Paulson's best performances, as her mental state collapses after Trump's victory, and Kai, in one of Evan Peters' best performances, as he becomes empowered by Trump and follows in his footsteps by starting his own cult of murderous clowns. The season is sure to ruffle some feathers depending on your political beliefs, but you can't dispute how effective it is.

'American Horror Story: Roanoke' - 74%

Roanoke was a weird season. In this season AHS adapted quite a few different formats in order to look at how tragedy becomes myth, and myth becomes entertainment. The polarizing shifts in tone and format could be a lot, but it made for a truly unforgettable season.

Roanoke began as a take on I Survived... style documentary shows you would see on the Discovery Channel, called My Roanoke Nightmare. It featured characters explaining their horrific supernatural experience in North Carolina, and then re-enactments of their story played by a second set of actors. Then, halfway through, the show shifts to a found footage style, as characters attempt to film a sequel to the original documentary, only to be haunted by the evil spirits of the Roanoke colony.

'American Horror Story: Freak Show' - 77%

Freak Show is the most AHS season of AHS. It has the core AHS actors playing a bunch of weirdos, tragic backstories, ghosts, and even a few music numbers. It also features Jessica Lange in her best AHS role, Elsa Mara, the leader of a carnival of misfits who dreams of being a star.

Freak Show takes place in Florida during the 1950s, and follows the residents of one of the nation's last freak shows as they struggle to survive in the changing world. The characters are some of the most lovable of the entire franchise, being real underdogs you want to root for. It also features some of the most horrifying sequences, mainly thanks to the iconic Twisty The Clown.

'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' - 79%

Apocalypse stands out in the franchise because it's the first time a season of the show continued the story from a previous season. Apocalypse is the sequel/crossover to Murder House, Coven and Hotel. It's so different from any other season that it didn't even qualify for the Limited Series category at the Emmys and instead had to submit as a Drama Series.

After the events of the previous seasons, the antichrist has been born and the apocalypse begins. After a nuclear attack, the world has changed, and it's more horrific than ever. There are witches, and psychopaths, and demons, it's a lot, especially if you haven't seen the other seasons. While it may not be the best season for newcomers, it's a celebration of American Horror Story perfect for the hardcore fan.

'American Horror Story: Double Feature' - 80%

AHS: Double Feature has double everything. Double the locations, double the twists, double the horror. The season tells two separate stories: Red Tide and Death Valley. One takes place by the sea, the other the sand. What's interesting about the season is how the two stories interact with each other, not directly, but instead in their themes.

Red Tide tells the story of a writer and his family as they move to a small beach town for the winter. Once there, the townspeople begin to show their true, horrifying nature. It feels like a story Stephen King would write. Death Valley tells the story of a group of college students on a camping trip who get caught up in a conspiracy beyond their wildest nightmares. Both stories are about people going somewhere in hope, only to regret their choices. Double Feature was a risk, but it definitely paid off.

'American Horror Story Asylum' - 84%

Asylum was the first time that the format of American Horror Story was put to the test. After the success of Murder House, AHS completely revamped itself for season two, telling a completely different story. Thankfully, it more than lived up to the expectations of the first season.

Asylum takes place in the 1960s and follows the residents of Briarcliff Manor, a mental institution ran by people who would rather keep their secrets than actually help those in need. The story kicks off when a reporter is forcibly instituted for being a lesbian after trying to write an exposé. She then gets a front row seat to the demented horrors of this place, which has been the death of many people. Asylum is where AHS really came into form, including their love of a good period piece.

'American Horror Story: Coven' - 85%

The early seasons of AHS is known for its incredible female characters, and Coven is the best example of this. This season is many fan's favorite because of this very reason. The world and culture of witches and American Horror Story is a match made in horror Heaven.

The season explores the history of a coven of witches that live in New Orleans, and primarily takes place in 2013, but features flashbacks as far back as the Salem Witch Trials. Coven has one of the best casts of the entire series, featuring the likes of AHS mainstays Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Taissa Farmiga, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidebe, and Emma Roberts. This is one of the ultimate AHS seasons, and a delight for any fan, new or old.

'American Horror Story: 1984' - 88%

One thing that's impressive about American Horror Story is that, for a show that has helped define modern horror, it never really falls into a lot of the traditional horror tropes and sub-genres we see over and over. It normally carves its own path in the horror genre, but AHS: 1984 is the big exception. 1984 is an homage to the beloved world of 1980s slasher movies, and Friday The 13th in particular.

The season takes place in the summer of 1984 when five friends get jobs as counselors at Camp Redwood. However, when the camp becomes the hunting ground for two serial killers, including the real life Night Stalker, Richard Ramirez, their summer vacation becomes a nightmare. This season is one of the most fun AHS has ever made, leaning hard into the campy tropes the slasher genre, and the 1980s, are known for.

