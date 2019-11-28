‘American Horror Story’ Seasons Ranked, from Worst to Best

0

However you feel about the American Horror Story franchise’s various installments, you cannot deny that Ryan Murphy and Co. are wildly creative when it comes to their yearly dish of blood-curdling terror. From the swanky digs of a haunted hotel to the torturous backroom dealings of an insane asylum, the series has run the gamut. Season 9 was no different — it took viewers on a wild, Satan-fueled ride through the bloodsoaked grounds of Camp Redwood.

That journey back to the 1980s, complete with so much aerobics spandex, short-shorts and Leslie Grossman looking like Ivana Trump’s doppelganger, was a divisive season. Some fans were super into it and others… not so much.

As for the next installment, Murphy is staying fairly mum about the setting and plot. All he has said so far is that they’re “quietly reaching out to various people” about it.”

“We’re working on an idea for season 10 that we think people will love because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it might be our last season. It’s the last season we have contracted,” Murphy tells Deadline.

With the possible final season on the horizon, let’s take a look back at the past nine seasons, ranking them in order from worst to best. Each season has its own positives and negatives, so weigh-in in the comments if you agree or disagree with Collider’s definitive ranking.