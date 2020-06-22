‘American Horror Stories’ Spinoff Is Now an FX On Hulu Exclusive, Will Retain Its Terrible Title

Hulu just released a slew of new information about its impressive lineup of upcoming series, including the revelation that Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story spinoff American Horror Stories will be an FX on Hulu exclusive. However, the streaming service offered no explanation as to why the spinoff is sticking with its objectively terrible and confusing title.

As reported by Deadline, the news came during Hulu’s presentation at the annual NewFronts event, organized by the Interactive Advertising Bureau for streaming companies to outline their broadcasting plans for the next year and generate interest from advertisers. Rather than featuring season-long storylines, American Horror Stories will be an episodic anthology show like Tales from the Crypt and The Twilight Zone, with each episode telling a self-contained story. The series was just announced last month, so further details are understandably thin. I can only hope that at least one episode will feature Leslie Jordan sporting his incredible haircut from American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Hulu also revealed some information about the upcoming Steve Martin / Martin Short comedy series Only Murders In The Building, about amateur true crime detectives limiting their investigations to murders that specifically happened in the building in which they live. Martin and Short will star in the half-hour series, which was co-written by Martin and executive produced by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman. The idea of Martin and Short playing bumbling hobbyist detectives appeals to me extremely as the kind of thing I will binge entirely in one Sunday afternoon. For more on Hulu, check out our recommendations for The Best Hulu Shows to Binge Watch Right Now.