One of the best anthology series that dives into nightmarish events into each horror-filled season, American Horror Story isn’t just known for its complex characters and thrilling narratives. Throughout the anthology, viewers meet some scary and otherworldly supernatural monsters. Theses creatures are interesting, though, as some of them don’t actually have a major part in the show; they’re just there for a fun scare and to create more character development for major players.

From the Voodoo Priestess (Angela Bassett) in Coven, who sold her soul to Papa Legba (Lance Reddick) in order to live forever, and her former lover, Bastian (Ameer Baraka), who is a minotaur, cursed to walk the earth with a bull head on his head, to the Raspers in Asylum, once innocent people who get experimented on in the basement of Briarcliff Manor by Dr. Arthur Arden (James Cromwell), American Horror Story isn’t short when it comes to scary creatures of the night. Take a look because these supernatural monsters are only the beginning.

10 Kyle Spencer

‘American Horror Story: Coven’

When viewers are first introduced to Kyle Spencer (Evan Peters) in American Horror Story: Coven, he is nothing more than a sweet Southern college guy. Sadly, during one of his fraternity’s parties, he is involved in a horrible bus crash and explosion caused by the impulse of the young witch Maddison Montgomery (Emma Roberts). Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga) feels more than guilty about the whole ordeal, so together, the two witches perform a Frankenstein-like procedure on Kyle, bringing him back to life.

With body parts comprised of his fraternity brothers, Kyle is reassembled and looks more than a little worse for wear. He can’t control his body or speak, has rage, and has no impulse control. He is a complete liability, and each time he comes on screen, it is a scary thought of what he will do next. He racks up quite the kill count throughout the series, too, starting with his own mother (for a good reason) and going on to eventually kill Madison.

9 Tate Langdon

‘American Horror Story: Murder House’

Befriending Violet Harmon (Farmiga) after her family moves into the neighborhood, Tate Langon (Peters) seems like a normal guy. He’s friendly, flirty, and seems to want nothing more than to welcome the Harmons. That is until viewers realize who and what he really is: a ghost. It turns out Tate was a shooter back in 1994 and died in the Harmons' home via a SWAT team, cursed to live there for the rest of time.

While he is one of the tamer ghosts in American Horror Story: Murder House, his character has a bit more to it. It turns out that he is not only a ghost but also the Rubber Man, someone who assaulted Nora (Connie Britton) while wearing a black rubber fetish suit. Tate thought he was helping Nora since she was distraught about not getting pregnant. Little did he know that it would lead to her having a child who was pretty much the reincarnation of Satan, Tate’s child. The character has no impulse control and is one of the first characters in American Horror Story's numerous seasons who is seriously terrifying. How did he wind up getting that suit? He killed the two previous owners of the house, who are now, like Tate, doomed to live in the house for all eternity.

8 The Voodoo Priestess, Marie Laveau

‘American Horror Story: Coven’

The Voodoo Priestess, Marie Laveau, might be beautiful on the outside, but she is a force to be reckoned with throughout American Horror Story: Coven. She is the leader of the voodoo practitioners, people who are in a tentative truce and then full-out war with the witch coven. While she might not seem overly scary, what she is able to do with her powers and what she winds up doing to the coven and others is downright frightening.

Viewers watch as she performs some scary magic, creating the walking dead to attack the coven. Her skeleton zombies even wind up slashing an innocent neighbor, but she doesn’t care as long as the witches go down. Laveau isn’t mild-mannered; she will do whatever it takes to get her way, even if that means performing some dark magic on her lover, Bastian, to ensure he lives forever. Is it worth it if he had a bullhead on his head for all time? And when it comes to those who wronged her, they had better run. Delphine LaLaurie (Kathy Bates), a villain in her own right, has first-hand knowledge of what Laveau can do if she feels wronged, getting buried alive for 180 years. She also sacrificed her own child to Papa Legba in order to gain immortality. If that isn’t scary, what is?

7 The Afflicted

‘American Horror Story: Hotel’

“The Afflicted” in American Horror Story: Hotel holds very similar characteristics of typical vampires. They are beautiful and live lavish lifestyles, are immortal, aren’t easily hurt, and, most importantly, they drink blood. Living in the Hotel Cortez in Los Angeles, California, The Afflicted haunted the hotel and all who decided to stay there. In fact, the first time viewers are introduced to The Countess (Lady Gaga) and Donovan (Matt Bomer) are seen slitting the throats of a young couple and drinking their blood.

While outwardly beautiful, The Afflicted are predators. They take what they want and don’t really care about the consequences. While the young towhead children enjoy spooking guests in their creepy clothing and blood dripping down their faces, the old Afflicted, led by The Countess, enjoy their jewels, art-deco coffins, and taking the blood of whomever they want. They are scary supernatural monsters, creatures that viewers are familiar with and yet have no idea what they’re planning on doing to residents throughout the show. With Lady Gaga as The Countess, it is also one of American Horror Story's best performances.

6 Papa Legba

‘American Horror Story: Coven’

American Horror Story: Coven takes viewers to 2013 New Orleans, where there is not only a boarding school for young witches to hone their powers, but a tentative truce going on between them and the voodoo practitioners. The latter is led by the voodoo queen, or priestess Marie Laveau, a powerful lady who got a little cocky in her younger years. In the tenth episode of the season, it is revealed that Laveau made a deal with pretty much the devil, Papa Legba. In exchange for being beautiful and living forever, Laveau is cursed to bring him one innocent soul each year.

In legends, Papa Legba is seen as a crossroads between the spirit world and humanity, something that doesn’t seem overly scary if not for his appearance. Wearing all black with some skeleton adornments and accessories and sporting a cane and white face paint with an X slashed through it, American Horror Story’s Papa Legba is the thing of nightmares. He isn’t seen a lot throughout the season, but when he comes around, it is never for a good reason. In fact, whenever he shows up, it is either to take an innocent soul or to transport people to hell.

5 The Minotaur

'American Horror Story: Coven'

In 1834, Bastian was a house slave in the house of Delphine LaLaurie. Unfortunately for Bastian, one of LaLaurie’s daughters, Marie Pauline (Raeden Greer), had her eyes set on him, enraging her father and causing her mother to do the unspeakable. Delphine winds up beating Bastian and making a young boy put a bull's head on his head, telling Bastian that if he is going to act and sound like an animal, then he might as well be one. But dying wasn’t going to be the end of Bastian. The lover of the voodoo priestess, he’d come back.

With a bit of dark magic, the voodoo priestess is able to share her immortality with Bastian. Sadly, that results in the bull's head being permanently stuck on his head in a very grotesque and bloody manner. As such, Bastian becomes a beast of legend, someone who does the voodoo priestess’ bidding, including going on killing sprees, namely to end Delphine.

4 Piggy Man

‘American Horror Story: Murder House’

An urban legend, Piggy Man came to be after a brutal mortal butcher who just so happens to be a serial killer and ends up being torn apart by pigs. Sadly, that wasn’t the actual end of him. As urban legends go, anytime someone says “Piggy Man” three times in a mirror, he comes back and kills them. It is a play on the “Bloody Mary” legend and is just as terrifying when seeing it come to life on the small screen, especially since Piggy Man has a pig's head on top of his own, a brutal depiction of the character.

Viewers are first introduced to Piggy Man in episode six of American Horror Story: Murder House when one of Dr. Harmon’s (Dylan McDermott) patient, Derek (Eric Stonestreet), reveals he is terrified of urban legends, most recently, the one about Piggy Man. Aside from wearing a severed pig’s head, the character is seen covered in burn marks and soot, a terrifying ghost who runs around grunting like an animal and causing chaos for whoever happens to live in the house. He is a pretty grotesque ghost and not one to be taken lightly. Murder House isn’t the last time Piggy Man is seen. A rendition of the character is brought into American Horror Story: Roanoke, a ghost who is way more aggressive than the one viewers see in Murder House.

3 The Raspers

‘American Horror Story: Asylum’

Set in the mental institution Briarcliff Manor, American Horror Story: Asylum has its fair share of horror-filled moments. One of the biggest comes in the form of the sadistic Dr. Arthur Arden, a man who was supposed to help patients but, instead, experimented on them in the basement of the manor. Believed to be a former Nazi scientist, Dr. Arden does unspeakable things to the patients, including dismemberment and injecting them with viruses, such as tuberculosis and syphilis. In fact, it is the injections that turn Dr. Arden’s experiments into something truly horrific: Raspers.

Going into the basement as a person and coming out as a mutated creature, Raspers are disfigured with their skin covered in boils, which isn’t even the worst part. These creatures have a cannibalistic nature, going after other patients residing in the manor. They are actually used as a pseudo-security system on the manor grounds, and they are encouraged to attack anyone who tries to escape. One of the most notable Raspers is Shelley (Chloë Sevigny), a former patient who winds up on Dr. Arden’s table. They are scary creatures who offer more than a little jump scare when they pop out of dark places throughout the series.

2 Flesh Phantoms

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

In the first part of American Horror Story: Double Feature, “Red Tide,” viewers are brought to Provincetown, an isolated beach town in Massachusetts. It is revealed that the town is full of creative geniuses, people who are brilliant at their respective crafts and really make names for themselves. And it all has to do with a little pill they take in order to enhance their creativity. If that’s not a scary thought, it gets worse. When people take the pill, it will work one of two ways. The first way is that the person will get a superpowered creative boost. The second way is that if the person lacks a creative talent, they will turn into a flesh phantom, a horrible mutation.

These creatures are bloodthirsty beings who want nothing more than to rip the throats out of the people who have achieved greatness. The mutation is actually seen when Doris Gardner (Lily Rabe) takes the pill after witnessing her husband and daughter’s accomplishments. Unfortunately, the pill doesn’t work, and viewers watch as she slowly turns into one of the monsters, losing all of her hair, turning pale white, and her teeth turning into that of a shark. It gets worse as the pill is distributed en mass, and the residents of the small town all turn on one another and create a bloodbath.

1 The Infantata

‘American Horror Story: Murder House’

It is no secret that the house the Harmon family moved into isn’t all that it appears to be. Some truly horrible stuff has happened within its walls, dubbing it the Murder House. One of those evil instances is the kidnapping and murder of Thaddeus, the son of Dr. Charles Montgomery (Matt Ross) and Nora (Lily Rabe). When the dismembered limbs of Thaddeus are returned to the doctor, he tries to Frankenstein his son’s body back together, allegedly reanimating it using a patient’s unborn fetus. In the end, he creates a bloodthirsty monster known as the Infantata (Ben Wolf).

The child isn’t a child at all. Instead, it is a monster who has sharp teeth, pale skin, and a thirst for blood. It thrives off scaring and killing others and is one of the more horrific characters throughout the American Horror Story anthology, not just for its origins but for what it became after Charles put him back together. He attacks a young and alive Tate, winds up killing the trespassing twin boys, Troy (Bodhi Schultz) and Bryan (Kai Schultz), and scares one of Violet’s classmates in one of the most horrifying scenes of the series.

