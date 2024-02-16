Widely considered one of the greatest remakes of a UK series of all time, American Idol, based on the Brits' Pop Idol, stormed to the top of the viewing charts when it first debuted on Fox in 2002. The series would then front the American portion of the reality TV movement of the noughties alongside a plethora of other competitions and MTV shows that, combined, crafted a golden age of television that proved real people might truly be the stars. By birthing multi-platinum-selling recording artists like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, as well as many stars who didn't even win their season on the show, American Idol proved itself as, not just one of the best singing competitions on TV, but one of the hottest shows on TV full stop.

Alas, that fire has faded somewhat, emphasized by Fox's decision to cancel American Idol back in 2016 after 15 seasons. However, the desire for the series was still burning from its dedicated fandom, with ABC's eventual revival in 2018 answering millions of prayers. Now six years later, the series is ready to enter its seventh season under its new ownership and looks to continue its fair success with viewers. With that in mind, let's take a look at whom, from the host to the judges, is back on American Idol 2024.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox

Luke Bryan

Image via ABC

Representing the country music lovers of American Idol, Luke Bryan is perhaps one of the genre's most famous names in the 21st century; a suggestion certainly backed up by his over 75 million worldwide record sales. Originally from Leesburg, Georgia, it was Bryan's father, Tommy, who would encourage him to pursue music, a decision that would make both the radio and television richer for decades to come. Joining the American Idol judging panel back in 2018 alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, Bryan's sweet, endearing charm made him an instant hit with both viewers and contestants. With a schedule always full of television appearances, songwriting sessions, and worldwide sell-out tours, thankfully, Bryan still finds time to sit as a judge on American Idol after six years.

Katy Perry

Close

At just 23 years old, Katy Perry shot to superstardom thanks to her Billboard Hot 100 number one hit "I Kissed a Girl", a song that, to this day, perfectly exemplifies her outlandish yet devilishly relatable persona. It is this persona that has made her such a hit with the millions of viewers of American Idol, with her addition to the judging panel in 2018 being instantly met with immense praise. Across the six seasons she has currently worked on, the one-time How I Met Your Mother guest star has had a lot of success but has not been able to hide from controversy, with her most recent stint on the show in 2023 leaving her in hot water after an incident of, what many called, 'Momshaming'. Nevertheless, controversial or not, Perry's addition to the 2024 panel will be, at the very least, an entertaining one.

Sadly, on a recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the upcoming season, Perry admitted that this would most likely be her last on the show. After seven rollercoaster seasons, the 39-year-old feels the time is right to step down from the judging panel, although she didn't completely rule out a return sometime in the future. This exit marks the first of the ABC American Idol revival, with the judging panel that took over back in 2018 still the same to this day — but not for long. For fans of the show, this is certainly a blow, as Perry has become a favorite for millions. However, her exit means that the door is now open for another superstar to sit in the judge's chair and become an American Idol icon.

Lionel Richie

In American Idol's illustrious 22-year history, perhaps there has been no bigger name than Lionel Richie gracing the judging panel. Ever since ABC revived the singing competition back in 2018, Richie has been a mainstay on our screens and, quite simply, has become a part of the Idol furniture. A four-time Grammy Award winner, Richie has also won both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for "Say You, Say Me", one of his many record-smashing songs that have contributed to his over 100 million record sales worldwide, making him one of the biggest selling musical artists of all time. With such a jaw-dropping track record, every season of American Idol that has Lionel Richie on it is instantly improved.

Ryan Seacrest

Image via ABC

For many, Ryan Seacrest is the television personality gift that keeps on giving — which is fitting seeing as he was born on Christmas Eve in 1974. The only constant during the entire American Idol run, Seacrest originally co-hosted back in 2002 alongside comedian Brian Dunkleman, but would just one year later become sole host, a position he has held ever since. Even 22 years later, Seacrest admits he is still not tired of hosting the series, with his infectious charm and gleaming smile ready to grace our screens once again in American Idol 2024. Back in June 2023, it was announced that Seacrest would be hosting Wheel of Fortune, taking over from Pat Sajak who had previously hosted for 40 years. Seacrest's first season of the iconic game show is expected to premiere in Fall 2024.

American Idol 2024 premieres on ABC on February 18, 2024, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. The Wizard of Oz-inspired trailer for the upcoming season is available to watch above, with previous seasons of the series available to watch right now via the ABC Network section on Hulu.

