The Big Picture American Idol 2024's Hollywood Week had record cuts, with only 24 hopefuls remaining after intense rounds.

Contestants faced challenges like visa issues and stress during Hollywood Week, making it a dramatic season.

This season's emphasis on fast-paced episodes helps entertain viewers, with the audience playing a bigger role in deciding winners.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan have been leading the new reiteration of the American Idol brand for the past seven seasons. Yet, nothing much had changed between the original run of the reality competition series and “the revival.” After all, it was just a hiatus of two years. Sure, some structural things differed. Idol would no longer be broadcast on Fox but rather on ABC. With the ABC brand attached, it meant that more Disney artifacts were brought in. The most beloved change was, for sure, the Top 24 rounds at the Aulani resort in Hawaii. And finally, the rotating panel of judges was out, while Perry, Richie, and Bryan were in. Other things stayed the same. The beloved Ryan Seacrest was still the host, the rounds were similar to seasons past, and the overall feel stayed the same.

This season, however, things have been changing. They started off the season by having auditions in Nashville, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Tuskegee, and Leesburg. Notice something odd about the last three cities? They are not known to be the typical cities Idol holds their auditions, but they are rather the judges' hometowns. The first five episodes saw Katy Perry introduce her version of sunny Santa Barbara, Lionel Richie's rich history in groundbreaking Tuskegee, and Luke Bryan's nostalgic high school and farm in Leesburg. Besides that, some other big changes happened in season 22 of Idol. No, it’s not just that it’s Katy Perry’s last hoorah as a judge. Or even Alyssa Raghu’s controversial way of getting through her "audition." Instead, the massive change that switched up the entire game is, of course, the drastic cuts that happened during Hollywood Week.

Why Is 'American Idol' 2024’s Hollywood Week So Intense?

Last week’s abbreviated Hollywood Week had the biggest cut in contestants in Idol’s history, as the first round of Hollywood Week saw the contestants go from a bunch of 143 hopefuls to 56 people who remained. They were cut in half once again, as at the end of Tuesday’s episode, only 24 remained. This was altered as last year’s season showcased two episodes for Hollywood Week and another two for the showstopper round before they were headed to Hawaii. But this edition will have the contestants already battling it out at the Aulani resort in the April 7 and 8 episodes.

Because of the intense version of Hollywood Week, it also proved to be one of the most dramatic editions yet. What else could the audience have expected after Lionel Richie exclaimed it to be “the gladiators’ pit.” However, some other issues were also present. The usual relays of homesickness, sleep deprivation, and a healthy bout of competitive attitudes were all on display again, but some of the contestants had more stressful instances happen to them, like Ziggy Krassenberg, who had some visa complications, which almost made him have to withdraw from the Idol Arena otherwise known as the aforementioned gladiators’ pit. Another example was Madai ChaKell's awkward performance that eventually saw her mock Luke Bryan's accent.

What Will Happen on 'American Idol' Next?

As this season’s Hollywood Week was a tad shorter than the other seasons, the structure of the episode tended to be more fast-paced. This helped in terms of keeping the viewers entertained, but that also meant that fewer people were able to have their moment on screen. Luckily for the ones who made it through this year’s extreme version of Hollywood Week, they were able to showcase their talent in passionate ways. This will come in handy as in just a few episodes it’ll be up to the audience at home to help them get through the live shows. Because, yes, American Idol is about the singing but also about who the fans deem to be the most charismatic and enjoyable to watch.

Whether season 22 will change any other traditional parts of the competition will all be revealed shortly. For now, however, it’s time to watch and enjoy this year’s favorites. Who will win? Platinum ticket winners Abi Carter, Odell Bunton Jr, or Julia Gagnon? Kaibrienne “KB” Richins or Mackenzie Sol, who were both picked during their respective sing-offs? Or will someone else in the top 2024 become the unexpected winner? All will be revealed in due time. But first, they need to reduce down to the Top 20 in Hawaii. The contestants will have some help from celebrity mentors as Idol alum Tori Kelly and rising star Jelly Roll will be there to help them.

This will be the first time of this season that they'll have to win the public over instead of the judges. Although the Hawaii rounds have already been recorded, it's up to the audience at home to vote the best artists into the top 20. That doesn't mean that the judges have no say at all anymore, yet generally, that does mean that they are a lot more focused on the positive. As was proven in Sunday night's episode. The first twelve contestants sang their hearts out in front of a live audience, alongside last season's winner and Oahu native Iam Tongi, who sang his latest single, "Why Kiki?"

The second half of the top 24 performances still have to grace the screen. This includes the final platinum ticket winner, Odell Bunton Jr., as well as other fan favorites Hailey Mia, and Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, Emmy Russell. Watch tonight to see their acts unfold.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00 pm on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

