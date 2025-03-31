When it was first announced that Carrie Underwood would be replacing Katy Perry on the 23rd season of American Idol, it would be unrealistic to believe that somebody wouldn't try to sing one of the country artist's most famous songs. On this past Sunday's episode, contestant JMarie auditioned with a more soulful version of Underwood's hit single "Before He Cheats." Despite being nervous about contestants performing her own songs, Underwood couldn't help but love JMarie's audition.

Ahead of performing "Before He Cheats," JMarie told Underwood that the song is a "hood classic" and explained that all her friends back home know the lyrics word for word. JMarie delivered a slowed-down, bluesy version of Underwood's iconic song, while also showcasing her strong vocals by hitting the high notes during the chorus. Underwood was so impressed by JMarie's rendition of her song, that she complimented her for giving the tune a fresh take. "You made it your own. I forgot about myself ever having sung that song, and it was like I'd heard it for the first time. It was effortless."

Carrie Underwood on JMarie Performing her Song: 'Like I'd heard it for the first time'

Underwood also told JMarie that she was upset that she hadn't auditioned earlier, leading the season 23 contestant to explain she was often told she wasn't "pretty" or "slim" enough, and had been afraid to appear on the show. JMarie also received praise from both Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, with all three judges immediately agreeing to send her to Hollywood.

Following her audition, JMarie took to social media to express her appreciation for Underwood, Richie and Bryan, claiming that she was "still in shock" and was honored to have the opportunity to audition. Tonight, the first round of Hollywood Week begins, and it seems like a surprise could be in store for the audience. On American Idol's official Instagram account, the show announced a massive twist for Monday's episode in a teaser trailer, which reveals that "Idol Arena" will be making a return. At the end of tonight's episode, more than half of the contestants featured are expected to be eliminated. American Idol is available to stream on ABC in the U.S.