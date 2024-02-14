The Big Picture American Idol should consider creating an All-Star season like America's Got Talent to showcase past contestants and celebrate their careers.

Former American Idol contestants, such as Justin Guarini and Tamyra Gray, could benefit from a return to the show to reignite their music careers.

An All-Star season of American Idol could feature a mix of past winners, runner-ups, and fan-favorite contestants, providing them with a second chance to showcase their talent and potentially achieve superstardom.

American Idol's long run on television has witnessed the birth of superstars. Yet for every star that is born, there are contestants still fighting the industry for their time to shine. With American Idol on the brink of its seasonal return, an All-Star special series featuring past contestants who are still working to find their niche could not only be a heart-warming story but also allow fans to see the artists that helped shape the franchise. America's Got Talent has managed to keep its franchise fresh with its All-Star-style spin-offs of the reality competition series. American Idol should follow suit.

On the original run of American Idol on Fox, megastars were born. From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, the future of their music made its start on the little reality show. But not every contestant was able to find instant stardom. Not unlike other reality talent competition programs. As time passed and other similar shows were finding longevity fatigue, they were able to capitalize on their brand and utilize the off-season for a spin-off program that re-introduced some acts to the world. America's Got Talent, which has been running for 18 seasons thus far, premiered four complimentary programs. America's Got Talent: The Champions, debuting in 2019, welcomed back AGT and international Got Talent acts hand-picked by production to return for their chance to win again. America's Got Talent: Extreme was a one-off condensed version of the program that focused on larger-than-life acts. America's Got Talent: All-Stars, debuting in 2023, was essentially AGT: The Champions with a new name, but solely featuring contestants from the American franchise. And finally, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, debuting in 2024, again featured previous acts, only this time the judges selected a team of 10 acts whom they would mentor. Regardless of the iteration, fans of America's Got Talent were given the opportunity to see their favorite acts return, seeing their growth and evolution since their original appearance. Now's the time for American Idol to borrow the format and bring back their acts to not only celebrate their careers but showcase why superstardom could still be on the horizon.

The Original American Idol Run on Fox Has Great All-Star Contestant Potential

Image via Fox

Not every season of American Idol produced non-winning contestants who found themselves winning an EGOT or fronting one of the greatest rock bands of all time. While the likes of Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert used their platform to their advantage, some others tried their hand at the industry but never reached their full potential. Another chance on a stage like American Idol could be the last boost they need. The roster from the original American Idol run on Fox has great potential for returning singers whose journey did not end with a victory. Many former American Idol contestants have had their hand in the world of television, film, or theater. But only one left the show and starred in a movie with their name in the title! To pay homage to the franchise and how success knows many paths, an All-Star spin-off must include the very first runner-up, Justin Guarini. He appeared with winner Kelly Clarkson in the cult classic From Justin to Kelly before a long-spanning career on Broadway. As one of the original names that launched the program, Justin Guarini would optimize the nostalgia factor for the original fans.

Like Justin Guarini, many former contestants also found their way on Broadway. Fellow Season 1 contestant Tamyra Gray never quite found her footing in the music industry but did appear in a trio of Broadway shows as a replacement. Perhaps a return to the program could encourage the industry to take a second look at one of the original robbed contestants. In Season 4, Constantine Maroulis was one of the rockers trying to capture the win. Unfortunately, his time was cut short, but he made his way to the theater scene where he lent his voice to 80s rock classics as the star of Rock of Ages, where he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance. Another appearance on American Idol could reignite his music career comeback. Unlike its singing show competitors, American Idol is known for its solo acts. Perhaps a special duo act could take the stage together. In 2010, American Idol alumni Diana DeGarmo, runner-up of Season 3, and Ace Young, a contestant from Season 5, met while appearing on Broadway in Hair. They fell in love, and Ace even proposed to Diana on the season finale of American Idol Season 11. They have continued to perform together and would be a perfect special duo for an All-Star season. Even though they didn't meet on the show, they are proving that reality television love is real!

American Idol Showcases Stars of the Future

Many past contestants of American Idol have remained in the music industry by lending their voices as backup singers, one of the hardest and most important jobs in music. On Season 6, Melinda Doolittle entered as a triumphant backup vocalist. Her journey on the show proved that she could be the main artist. She may not have won, but her return can prove that maybe America didn't get it right. Following their appearance on the program, George Huff of Season 3 and Vonzell Solomon of Season 4 both worked as backup singers. George Huff has had experience singing backup for his fellow Season 3 contestant, Jennifer Hudson. Both George Huff and Vonzell Solomon, who have worked with previous American Idol contestant Todrick Hall, could prove that, like Melinda Doolittle, they belong at the front!

American Idol fans often love playing the game "x person should have won." An All-Star season wouldn't be complete without some infamous runner-ups.Bo Bice of Season 4, David Archuleta of Season 7, Jessica Sanchez of Season 11, and Clark Beckham of Season 14 have each maintained a career in the industry. Having an opportunity to redeem themselves and take the title given another chance could prove those naysayers right. Each runner-up offered a different style than their respective season winner, which may have aided in their victory. Having a chance to showcase their art could allow them to display why their brand of music may be a winning formula as well.

There have been a plethora of American Idol contestants who have had their chance to work with record labels, but didn't always have lasting success. So they forged their own paths in the industry. Whether rocking indie artist like Season 8's Allison Iraheta, singer-songwriter Haley Reinhart of Season 10, contemporary Christian crooner Colton Dixon from Season 11, indie folk singer Sam Woolf of Season 13, or Season 14's rising star Jax, their perseverance and drive in the industry would prove amazing stories could be that final push to superstardom.

The reality is, every All-Star season of a reality program needs a wildcard entry. Regardless of natural talent, one of the biggest characters to ever come out of American Idol was Season 6's infamous contestant, Sanjaya Malakar. While he was troll site Vote for the Worst's favorite act, Sanjaya's lasting impression maintained the irony of how talent is portrayed on American Idol. Since his time on the show, Sanjaya has appeared on various television programs, including the short-lived American edition of "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here," and revealed he identifies as bisexual. Regardless of how he performs, his presence is necessary.

The Rising Stars of the ABC Era of American Idol

Since its relaunch on ABC in 2018, the show lost its edge and became a bit kinder to its contestants. Even with a slight change of pace, the current six-season run has some options, which could easily slip into All-Star status for a legacy edition. Season 16 was groundbreaking as not only did it launch with three superstar judges in Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, it gave an on-screen romance to eventual winner Maddie Poppe and her runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson. As it appears the couple have broken up, this could give Caleb a chance for a new American Idol chapter. One of the biggest post-show career explosions was from Gabby Barrett. Her profile would bring country music fans back to vote for her to victory. As the world of drag became mainstream, American Idol 16 featured a previous hopeful's return through their drag persona. Ada Vox's stellar performance went viral and cemented the season as historic. While she only reached the top 10, she did return to reality television and was the runner-up on the all-singing drag competition, Queen of the Universe. This could be her time to finally snatch the crown!

American Idol is well-known for their string of victories from "WGWG," also known as White Guy with Guitar. Whether they offer country music or the singer-songwriter vibe, the stereotype became synonymous with the show. But in the ABC era of the program, the series showcased diverse guitarists who deserved their time to shine. Season 17's Alejandro Aranda and Season 18 and 19's comeback contestant Arthur Gunn would offer a wonderful dueling guitar battle for the fans to cheer on. If the captivating piano is more your speed, a comeback from Season 17's Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon would bring a special songwriter vibe to an All-Star season.

American Idol has brought some incredible female voices to its audience, and a trio of women could be perfect to finalize the options for an All-Star season. Grace Kinstler from Season 19 had a solid vocal, but never stood a chance in the battle between eventual winner Chayce Beckham and fan-favorite Willie Spence, who tragically passed in a car accident in 2022. Grace Kinstler could use her second chance to honor Willie. On Season 20, HunterGirl received the Platinum Ticket and moved directly to the Hollywood Round. She may be considered one of the biggest robbed runner-ups of the ABC era of American Idol. While she was eliminated in the Top 12 of Season 21, Natsu, as she was known on the show, found that losing is the new winning. She will be representing her home country of Georgia in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contestant in Malmö, Sweden. What better way to celebrate a massive career accomplishment than returning to American Idol reminding the fans she's now an international star?

An All-Star Season of American Idol Needs All-Star Judges

Image via Fox

How an All-Star special would work as far as format would be simple. Themed weeks! It's the American Idol way! American Idol is known for bringing in weekly mentors and what better way to honor the franchise than to introduce a weekly mentor and judge from the series' past? With a mix of megastar winners and former judges, the special series would be all in the family.

In its 22-season run, there have been fourteen judges who have offered their feedback to the contestants. With the current jury likely to helm the series, which judging alum would be the big question. It would be very unlikely to see the chaotic duo of Nicki Minaj or Mariah Carey returning for an appearance. With his recent health delaying his tour, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler may not be able to come back. Would the fans want to see Ellen DeGeneres following her single-season stint? Likely not. Kara DioGuiardi has experience working with many of the show's alum and would be a welcome guest. Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr., and Keith Urban would very likely be eager to return to celebrate their tenure. But how could you possibly have an All-Star season without involving the original trio of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson? Due to his involvement on America's Got Talent, Simon Cowell might be a difficult catch.

And then came the stars. While it's likely some winners of the ABC era would find themselves with an appearance, bringing back the stars that made the show would be essential. A week mentored and judged by winners Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Spark, and Scotty McCreery is what dreams are made of. Then the tier below of contestants who found fame without a win like Jennifer Hudson, Katherine McPhee, Adam Lambert, and Lauren Alaina would round out the homage.

American Idol has so much rich history that it's time the program celebrates its past so its future can shine bright. The logistics of creating such an All-Star celebration may be hard, but with some Disney magic, anything is possible. The All-Star format has been a tried and true success for numerous reality programs and now's the time for American Idol to capitalize on it.Ryan Seacrest may have a full bill of work, but he'd certainly be more than keen to helm the ship.

American Idol Season 22 airs on ABC on February 18th. Episodes can be streamed the next day on Hulu WATCH ON ABC