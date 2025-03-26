Sometimes, winning isn't everything. When it comes to American Idol, the show has become a platform that can create a star. It's become a launch pad of careers. And not just in the music industry. Some of the many megastars that became household names thanks to American Idol have gone on to careers outside the world of music. They've tread the boards, staring underneath the bright lights of Broadway. Since 2002, American Idol has watched hundreds of hopefuls pursue a career in music, but did you know how many alumni have starred on Broadway? It's time to celebrate the American Idol stars who have appeared on Broadway.

Yes, there are countless alums who we won't have time to discuss in-depth, but let's give you a tease. Did you know that both Season 6 winner David Cook and future media star Todrick Hall had a turn in Kinky Boots? Frenchie Davis had a long run in the company of Rent. Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks had a brief stint as Teen Angel in the revival of Grease. While they both had previous Broadway credits, including Hairspray and the revival of Grease, respectively, Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young met while performing in the revival of Hair and became the happy couple they are today! Here are ten more American Idol alumni who enjoyed their time on stage in NYC.

1 Adam Lambert

Season 8- Runner-Up

Image via Julieta Cervantes

Do you remember who won Season 8 of American Idol? Perhaps you forgot that it was Kris Allen. And you might have forgotten because the season's runner-up has had one of the biggest careers of any American Idol alum in history. Before Adam Lambert appeared as the front-runner on American Idol, the out star had experience as a theatrical performer. With many regional credits to his name, he came to American Idol with the ability to reinvent any song into something special and unique.

After years of releasing and touring with his original music and as the new frontman of Queen, an honor bestowed following their appearance together on the Season 8 finale, Adam Lambert finally made his Broadway debut in the Fall of 2024. Adam Lambert put his unique spin on the current revival of Cabaret, replacing Eddie Redmayne. He was joined by Auliʻi Cravalho, the voice of Moana, who played Sally Bowles. Glamberts packed the theater and the stage door for his brief run. Though this was his official Broadway debut, there was a chance that he would have starred in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, an opportunity he passed on.

2 Clay Aiken

Season 2- Runner-Up

Image by Joan Marcus

Clay Aiken has had a very wild trajectory since his time on Season 2 of American Idol. With an appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice and a run for Congress in North Carolina, it was one of his post-Idol credits that helped prove to the world that he was more than the singer fans saw on American Idol.

In 2008, he began a run as a replacement in the Tony Award-winning production of Monty Python's Spamalot. Taking on the role of Sir Robin, originated by David Hyde Pierce, and made famous by Eric Idle in the film, Clay Aiken was able to showcase his comedy chops with his showstopping number, "You Won't Succeed On Broadway." Ten years later, Clay Aiken returned to the Great White Way alongside American Idol Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard in Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show.

3 Constantine Maroulis

Season 4- 6th Place