Back in the day, the audition episodes of American Idol were appointment viewing because, as the judges were searching for that diamond in the rough, they were forced to endure the worst auditions imaginable: William Hung, Mary Roach, Renaldo Lapuz, Larry Platt, and the list goes on. These iconic auditions helped make those outstanding auditions, like Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson, stand out even more.

In general, most talent competitions have gone soft. Those comedic auditions are few and far between. But this season of American Idol has highlighted a few comedic auditions reminiscent of the days of yore. Though the hopefuls were seemingly very much in on the joke, the moment to sit back and laugh was something that American Idol has strayed away from, especially since changing networks. Yet these moments reminded us of the past when American Idol held more weight. American Idol needs to return to allowing those bad acts in. It's part of the fabric of the show. Let us laugh along with the delusion so we can celebrate the triumphs when they're warranted.

'American Idol's New Bad Acts Serve as a Refresh

It's been a very long time since we've seen truly awful auditions on American Idol. Through the first few episodes of Season 23, the show has tried to drop in some bad auditions that have spiced upon the mundane. First, Sophie Powers swung by with her now viral "STFU." Her original song was hilarious and likely to earn some traction when it receives a club remix. Then there was Caroline Woodfill, a perfectly energetic country singer whose original song, "Diner with the Tea," was nothing but a tea-spilling gimmick. Both young singers brought hilarity and auditions that would never get them to Hollywood, but they weren't truly terrible. There is a universe in which both tracks could find success on streaming. Hell, back in the FOX days, they might have even been pushed through to Hollywood. These two auditions became a reminder of what American Idol used to be.

When William Hung auditioned, it became a global phenomenon. It even reached Saturday Night Live parody status. When Renaldo Lapuz arrived with his original song "We're Brothers Forever" on Season 7 and General Larry Platt showed up with "Pants on the Ground" on Season 9, history was made. Mary Roach and Ian Bernardo were the definition of delusion. Back in the day, on coronation night, we'd watch some of those terrible auditioners return to celebrate the season because they were inherent to the show. William Hung had some of the biggest applause when he returned to sing "She Bangs." He even returned for the FOX finale because his impact on the show was greater than some of the actual finalists who have gone on to be forgotten. These moments reminded viewers that not everyone is meant to sing. These moments are gone. American Idol auditions have become a tad one-note, focusing on story rather than entertainment.

'American Idol' Needs To Tap Into the Past