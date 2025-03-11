There have been countless American Idol hopefuls that have fit the bill of “nepo baby.” Sometimes, it’s a passing comment that’s brought into the conversation and never addressed again. Other times, it’s almost as if these hopefuls pretend their famous relatives don’t exist. In the premiere of American Idol Season 23, Baylee Littrell entered the room and immediately, everyone acknowledged his connection to his famous dad, Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys.

Instead of trying to hide the family resemblance, American Idol allowed Baylee to share the connection in a manner that worked for him and his journey. Baylee, unlike his dad, can’t dance. He is exploring a more folk-country sound as opposed to trying to become the next biggest boy band member. Even when his dad was invited into the room, the judges already decided Baylee was through. Inviting the boy band legend to sing with his son was essentially just an opportunity for the proud dad to share his joy. The Littrell moment was handled in a brilliant manner, unlike other contestants of the past. There was no getting past the obvious.

Baylee Littrell Wanted It That Way on 'American Idol'