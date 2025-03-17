Receiving a Golden Ticket on American Idol is one thing. Being invited to perform at the illustrious Grand Ole Opry immediately after is another. For one American Idol hopeful, a dream came true thanks to a phone call from Luke Bryan. At the young age of 17, Bryson Quick came to Nashville with the hope of impressing the judges. Instead, he walked away with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Season 23 has been a homecoming for Carrie Underwood, who has returned to the show as a judge following her win twenty years prior. Joining Bryan and Lionel Richie, Underwood has now experienced the thrill of making dreams a reality. As a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Underwood surely understood the stakes of Bryson Quick's newfound opportunity. So, what did the judges see in him to give the high school student this chance?

Bryson Quick is the New Chayce Beckham

Bryson Quick has good looks and a charm about him that Luke instantly notes as charismatic. And then he realizes that Quick's father was likely his fishing guide several times at Blackberry Farms. Quick is a gig singer around Knoxville, everywhere from tailgates to breweries. For his performance, he put a country twist onto "Time" by Pink Floyd. The judges revealed that they had simply never heard the song quite like it. Underwood notes that when it comes to country radio, his voice "stands out in a good way." Luke Bryan notes that Quick reminds him of an "old friend they had around here," Chayce Beckham, American Idol Season 19 winner. The judges give him three yeses, sending him to Hollywood.

Following his performance, Bryan calls Beckham, who happened to be in town performing that evening at the Grand Ole Opry. After Bryan quips that Quick is a "younger, better-looking version" of Beckham, Beckham snaps back that he's that of Luke Bryan. From there, Bryan asks his former winner to let the young gig singer join him at the Opry that evening. Ryan Seacrest breaks the news to Quick, asking him what's the most famous venue he's ever performed at before. At first, Quick says, "I played in Nashville once, but nothing that was really famous." Thinking the host was referring to American Idol as the biggest stage, he reveals that he's going to the Opry! Later that night, Quick joined Beckham on stage for a duet of Beckham's track "23."

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00pm on ABC. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.