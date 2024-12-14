American Idol gave singers from around America the chance to chase their dreams. Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, and Jordin Sparks became household names thanks to American Idol, but none more so than Carrie Underwood. Now, 20 years after her winning season, Underwood is back, but this time as a judge. Carrie Underwood is the first alumni to secure a full-time position as a judge for American Idol and will be stepping in to fill the sparkly shoes of Katy Perry. Although Underwood is returning to the stage that made her famous, taking on the role of judge is a risk.

Carrie Underwood began her rise to stardom on American Idol as a small-town girl auditioning in Missouri. She blew audiences and judges away throughout the competition, and after winning, became one of the most successful American Idol winners, along with Kelly Clarkson. Recently, the main judges of American Idol have been Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, but Underwood returned to American Idol as a judge after Perry stepped aside. Underwood's critiques, how she fits in with other judges, and whether she has the energy to compare with Perry will determine Carrie Underwood's tenure as a judge.

Carrie Underwood Is the First Winner to Judge 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood won over America as a singer and now must win over America as a judge. As the first winner to judge American Idol officially, it is clear that Underwood is qualified to judge vocals. Katy Perry took on the role of being energetic and being the harshest with her critiques. Perry did not shy away from being honest if needed. However, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan present as kinder and gentler in their conversations. With Perry gone, American Idol needs a judge who will balance out Richie and Bryan. Still, Underwood is compassionate and kind if the trailer and past mentor seasons prove anything. However, the mentor seasons also prove that Underwood is honest and gives excellent advice. Since Underwood has been a contestant, she knows what it takes to succeed. The veteran singer can provide experienced feedback from the perspective of having been through the process, but her gentleness may not balance Richie and Bryan's similar attitudes.

Two Country Artists Could Mean Biased Judgment

One main issue with bringing Underwood to judge is that she is a country artist like Luke Bryan. Initially, the judges were not just singers, with record producer Randy Jackson, record producer Simon Cowell, who was callous and harsh, and dancer Paula Abdul. American Idol did not have three singers on the judges' panel until Season 12, when Jackson left the show. Having three singers proved to be a good idea. Once Perry, Richie, and Bryan were the official judges, American Idol again found mainstream success. Even though Richie and Bryan were calm and collected, they had different experiences with music. Katy Perry was well versed in pop, Lionel Richie in R&B, and Luke Bryan in country. Unfortunately, with Underwood as a judge, two country artists are judging the competition, creating a more significant risk of bias toward country artists. The diversity of experience with the judges has proven to be successful for American Idol, but the current panel risks losing the diversity in favor of veteran competition knowledge.

Ultimately, the country superstar and phenomenon has a lot to prove. Carrie Underwood will begin her debut season as a judge in March 2025, and the stakes are high. As the first winner to return as a judge, Underwood's performance will determine the future of any other returning alumni. Unfortunately, Underwood could have an uphill battle in winning over America in this new position. She has proven to be gentle and kind in mentor seasons, which may not balance well with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. However, from her mentor seasons, it is evident that Underwood knows what it takes to win American Idol and how to coach contestants to succeed. With two country stars on the judging panel, American Idol Season 23 may be a make-or-break season, and Carrie Underwood will be at the front of it all.

American Idol Season 23 premieres on ABC on March 9, 2025. Episodes stream on ABC.com in the U.S.

