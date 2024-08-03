The Big Picture American Idol is a well-known reality show that launches the careers of artists through nationwide auditions and viewer voting each week.

The famous reality singing competition American Idol premiered on Fox in June 2002. Since then, the show has spanned 22 seasons and has become one of the most well-known reality shows in the U.S. The series, which was later revived by ABC, has launched the careers of numerous successful artists over the years. The format of American Idol includes nationwide auditions where contestants perform for a panel of judges. Those who make it through participate in Hollywood Week, facing group and solo challenges. The top contestants then perform live, with viewers voting each week to eliminate participants until the finale. The last remaining contestant wins a recording contract and a cash prize to begin their career as a professional singer.

Over the years, the American Idol judges' panel has seen many changes. The original panel included Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell, who were part of the show for its first eight seasons. In the final three seasons of the show on Fox, the panel included Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and Harry Connick Jr. Other notable judges on the show include Ellen DeGeneres, Mariah Carey, and Nicki Minaj. When the show was revived by ABC for Season 16, the brand-new panel of judges included Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. But while Bryan and Richie continue to serve as the judges for the reality singing competition, Perry decided to leave the show in May 2024 after 7 seasons. With Perry gone, American Idol alum Carrie Underwood has been chosen to take her place. As the first American Idol winner to join the panel, Underwood’s role as a judge should take the show to a whole new level.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox Expand

Underwood’s Return to the Show That Turned Her Into a Star Will Be Inspiring for Many

American Idol has long been a platform that propels unknown talents into stardom, and none of them have exemplified this journey better than Carrie Underwood. The argument is even more solid now that she's back as a judge! Her return for American Idol Season 23, announced in an emotional video on YouTube, is more than just a homecoming; it’s a "full-circle moment," as Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, also calls it. Underwood’s heartfelt announcement, where she shared, “I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve accomplished since,” reflects her deep connection to the show. Her words resonate with pride, and underscore the transformative impact the show had on her career.

Although Underwood has been a judge on The X Factor, coming back to the same show that helped her become somebody from nobody is an achievement on its own — and when that comes while replacing none other than Katy Perry, it becomes a bigger statement maker than it would otherwise have been. This whole sentiment of Underwood hopping on as a judge is bound to inspire the next wave of contestants, and will throughout be a living example that the platform can be a launchpad to incredible success. Contestants will see firsthand that the dream is achievable, and viewers will be reminded of the magic that American Idol can create. Unlike other celebrity judges who might bring star power but little relatability, Underwood’s experience is directly relevant.

Carrie Underwood’s Experience as a Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Will Be Invaluable

Carrie Underwood won American Idol Season 4 back in 2005 and instantly became a household name with her distinctive, powerful voice. Since her win, Underwood has sold 85 million records worldwide and has 28 No. 1 singles to her name. The country singer has also won eight Grammys, 17 American Music Awards, 10 People’s Choice Awards, and seven CMA Awards. Her accomplishments give Underwood a solid foundation to evaluate the emerging talent on the show. She’s walked the same path the contestants are starting on, making her guidance and critiques grounded in lived experience.

But more than just that, the fans never got to connect with her on a deeper level once her time on the show was up. So, her return as an American Idol judge marks a significant shift where the fans can get an insider’s perspective on what it’s like to compete for a shot at your dream career. The contestants of the show will benefit from Underwood’s firsthand advice about her evolution from a contestant to a superstar. As the first American Idol winner to join the judges’ panel, Underwood will bring in a set of expertise that the show hasn’t seen yet. The singer talked about her experience in the announcement video, sharing: "I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show." Every single contestant who appears for an audition comes with the same dreams that Underwood has already achieved. Considering how far she has come since winning American Idol Season 4, Underwood remains an ideal person to ensure that the show gets elevated to the next level after all these years!

Carrie Underwood Has the Versatility To Replace Katy Perry

Katy Perry announced her exit from the show during the American Idol Season 22 finale. After serving as a judge for seven successful seasons, Perry explained that she was leaving the show to focus on her pop career. When it comes to musical expertise, Perry’s music is known for its genre-blending approach and her work seamlessly combines pop, rock, and electronic influences. This versatility has helped her connect with a wide audience while also making her an influential figure in the music industry and, by extension, has helped her connect with contestants over the years.

While Carrie Underwood might have started as a country artist with hits like "Jesus, Take the Wheel," she has not only infused rock and pop elements in her songs — think "Smoke Break" and "Before He Cheats," but has also gone as far as to create gospel tunes like "Something in the Water." This highlights her broad musical knowledge and adaptability, which is crucial to have when you’re judging the next generation of musical talent.

A Familiar Face Could Boost Viewership for 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood's return could also spark a boost in ratings, as fans who followed her journey from a contestant to a global superstar might be eager to tune in and see how she now evaluates new talent. Perry was a familiar face overall, but Underwood is familiar to the American Idol audience, old and new. On the other hand, while we're going to leave judging for the judges, we've first-hand seen how open, frank, immersive, and constructive Katy Perry herself as a judge was. While we can't comment on whether Underwood will visibly be all those things, her experience and personality make her immersive and constructive by default.

Perry shared that she hopes whoever replaces her is “constructive with their words.” According to Perry, her replacement should be “someone who is leading with their heart – heart-centered and less ego – and isn't afraid to speak their mind and isn't afraid if sometimes that's polarizing, isn't afraid of negative comments, isn't afraid of getting booed just as long as they are speaking their mind and true to themselves.” Considering all of this, Carrie Underwood is a perfect fit for the role.

Having won American Idol, she understands the show’s impact firsthand, which only adds to her credibility as a judge. Not to mention that avid followers of the show are already familiar with her and will not need as much time to warm up to her as she replaces the fan-favorite, Katy Perry. On top of it all, Underwood’s career trajectory aligns with all the qualities her predecessor was so loved for; youthfulness, honesty, upbeat heart, and music.

American Idol is set to return on ABC and Hulu in Spring 2025. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

