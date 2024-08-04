The Big Picture American Idol has a history of favoring country music acts due to a large voting public base that loves the genre.

The addition of Carrie Underwood as a judge aims to keep country music fans engaged after a non-country artist won last season.

American Idol maintains fairness by showcasing a variety of music genres through theme weeks and diverse judging panels, now including a past contestant.

Country music artists have always dominated American Idol. A major base of the voting public has an affinity for the country music genre, and thus, helps propel those American Idol hopefuls to the top. This past season, country music fell short of the victory when Abi Carter was crowned the winner, drafting a tried and true country singer and a folk act that played into the genre. With the addition of Carrie Underwood to the judges' panel, two-thirds of the celebrity mentors come from the world of country music. This is a significant factor as it's American Idol's way to help ease the pain when a country music hopeful doesn't snatch the crown. By leaning into country music on the judges' panel, the lovers of the genre may feel their artists will have a better shot at winning in the end. Or, it's just a ploy to bring country music fans back to the show as it softens the blow when a country music hopeful doesn't end up victorious this upcoming season. Singing reality competition shows thrive on the country genre. Sometimes a little too much. But if that is the fan base watching, it's important to keep them tuning in. As the music industry continues to shift, keeping the fan base satisfied is crucial. Even if non-country lovers can see through the gimmick.

American Idol has been the premiere singing competition since 2002. Originally airing on Fox before journeying over to ABC for a revival, American Idol has made superstar music artists over the course of its twenty-two seasons. This upcoming season marks the first major change for the ABC-produced program, as Katy Perry has left the panel. With the announcement of former winner, Carrie Underwood joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as the Season 23 judges, the upcoming season will feel much like a trip to the Grand Ol' Opry.

America Loves Country Music Acts

American Idol has a history of making superstars. The beauty of the program is that no matter the style of music the American Idol hopefuls lean into, they have the ability to showcase their skills on one of the grandest stages in the world. What makes American Idol special is it's not the judges deciding who the winner is. It's the voting public. Yes, American Idol is essentially a popularity contest. So it's not always going to be the best vocalist or artist with the greatest star power who ends up victorious. Sometimes it's the person who the voting public prefers. Throughout the twenty-two seasons of American Idol, America has proven they love country music acts.

Country music is one of, if not, the most popular genres of music in America. With many singers hoping to make it in Nashville, American Idol has had the power of showcasing the next generation of country artists. Yet, in a game where the most votes win, being a country artist often allows a step-up over many of the other competitors. The voting public rides hard for their country stars! In the twenty-two seasons of American Idol, about half of the winners are country music, or country music adjacent, musicians. Remember that span during the Fox run when "WGWG," also known as "White Guys With Guitars, continued to win? Good times! This period illuminated what the voters wanted to see. While this may not reflect the entirety of the viewers, you can only have your voice heard when you vote for your favorites.

Simply exploring the most recent season, there were a handful of country acts that made it into the live shows. At this point of the season, that is when the judges may offer their opinion, but it's up to America to decide who continues through. Within the Top 14, six contestants were country, folk, or Americana artists. They were Triston Harper, Mia Matthews, Emmy Russell, McKenna Faith Breinholt, Jack Blocker, and Will Mosley. This sextet did exceptionally well, with four of the six making the top 5 and two of the six making the top 3. But in the end, the non-country voting block rallied around Abi Carter, the transformative pop artist who capitalized on her ability to use her vocal prowess in any challenge. In the process of getting to the end, many exceptional non-country artists were knocked out of the competition as the country music lovers made their votes count. Until they ended up cannibalizing themselves, allowing the rightful winner to be crowned. But it didn't stop them from feeling shafted. So American Idol had to figure out a way to satisfy the miffed fan base. Insert Carrie Underwood here.

Carrie Underwood Changes the Vibe on 'American Idol'

One of the most crucial parts of American Idol is ensuring that every element appears fair. Theme weeks are a major part of the game, so it becomes an equalizer for many artists as, no matter their base genre, they will, at some point, have to veer into a new territory in order to proceed in the competition. But American Idol's constant element is the judges. When making an ideal judging panel, all genres of music must and should be reflected. When the program began, the panel included a pop star and two music industry professionals. As time went on and the panel began to change, a larger cross-section of the industry was reflected within the judges. Like The Voice, it was always important to feel that the contestants had at least one of the judges to fall back on and relate to. With the addition of Carrie Underwood, the panel is lacking a predominant pop artist. And that might be OK. As long as the country music hopefuls don't get preferential treatment.

Jumping from Katy Perry to Carrie Underwood maintains a strong female presence on the judging panel. Both singers are music superstars. But Carrie Underwood marks a first for the program. She will be the first permanent judge who has been in the contestant's shoes. She knows what it feels like to stand on the stage, under the pressure of those lights, with multiple cameras pointed at you. She will be able to offer criticism from a perspective no other judge has provided in the history of this program. But she and Luke Bryan will be occupying the country artist slot. There will be a double whammy of country-loving, encouraging artists within that genre. While she's not a pop star, Carrie Underwood has had some cross-over success with many of her post-Idol tracks making it into the pop music arena. Hopefully, that will be sufficient to make pop hopefuls feel they have a champion in their corner.

American Idol doesn't have a country music problem, but they have officially encouraged country music to feel at home. Carrie Underwood is a sensational option to come home and join the American Idol family in this capacity. But viewers at home will be trepidatious if the show leans too hard into the genre. Country music fans have gotten their revenge. They feel visible on American Idol once again. Expect rising country music stars to flock to audition for Season 23 like never before.

American Idol is available to stream on Hulu.

