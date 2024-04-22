The Big Picture David Archuleta will perform his new single “Hell Together” on American Idol's Billboard No. 1 Hits night.

Archuleta, an American Idol alum, found success after finishing as the runner-up in 2008.

Archuleta continues to solidify his place in the music industry, joining other successful American Idol alums.

For the singing competition show's Billboard No. 1 Hits night, David Archuleta will be back on the American Idol stage to once again make us "hypnotized" and "mesmerized" with an exciting performance alongside the show's mentor, Meghan Trainor. Per the upcoming episode's description, the "Made You Look" singer will mentor the remaining contestants on their quest to make it to the Top 10. The description added: "2008 runner-up David Archuleta also performs."

Archuleta is set to perform his new single "Hell Together" on Monday at 8/7c on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu. Though the singer had managed to beat all odds and reach the Top 2 during the seventh season of American Idol back in 2008, the equally powerful vocalist David Cook ultimately emerged victorious. However, having won the audiences' hearts, Archuleta went on to find success after his time in the singing competition series.

David Archuleta Becomes One of the Most Successful ‘American Idol’ Alums

Archuleta had tried his shot at stardom at such a young age. With undeniable singing skills, the "Crush" hitmaker — a 16-year-old at the time — got his coveted ticket to the Hollywood auditions and impressed the judges with his rendition of John Mayer's "Waiting on the World to Change." The Miami, Florida-born singer became an instant fan-favorite early on in the competition, and his career only took greater heights after taking second place against the show's eventual winner.

After gaining massive followings during his stint on American Idol, Archuleta has found success in the Southeast Asian market, particularly in the Philippines. He also landed a lead role in 2012 in the said country's miniseries, titled Nandito Ako (Here I Am). The singer went to release eight studio albums, including "Christmas from the Heart," "The Other Side of Down," "Postcards in the Sky," "Winter in the Air," and 2020's "Therapy Sessions." His hit tracks include "Touch My Hand," "A Little Too Not Over You," "Something ‘Bout Love," and "Forevermore."

Although Archuleta has been in and out of the spotlight over the past few years — with brief appearances in episodes of iCarly, Hannah Montana, and The Masked Singer — the beloved American Idol alum (now 33) has already solidified his place not only in the reality competition series but also in the music industry, joining talented and successful American Idol alums, such as Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lambert. Now, returning to where it all began, Archuleta will be coming back to perform once again on the Idol stage on Monday, 8/7c.

American Idol can be streamed on Hulu.

