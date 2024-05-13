When you wish upon a star, your dream may just come true! For three American Idol hopefuls, the finale is in their future! But first, the Top 5 were sent to Walt Disney World as they prepared two Disney tracks. With Kane Brown joining them at EPCOT as their mentor, the remaining contestants brought heart and joy to the most magical night of American Idol. Sadly for two, Emmy Russell and Triston Harper, it was the end of the line. Next week's grand finale is set where Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Will Mosely will have the chance to be showered in confetti!

American Idol's twenty-second season was dominated by incredible talent. Judged by the megastar panel of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, the American Idol hopefuls put it all on the line in order to find musical success. Through the ever-loosening theme of Disney night, each artist selected two songs from the Disney catalog. It appeared overall that one song had more of a classic Disney aura while the other were popular songs that just so happened to appear on the soundtrack of a blockbuster Disney film. The night was also filled with a major announcement as Tiana's Bayou Adventure will officially open at Magic Kingdom in Disney World on June 28th! Previously known as Splash Mountain, the attraction has been re-themed to include the characters from the animated film The Princess and the Frog. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Jenifer Lewis sang her song from the film, "Dig a Little Deeper." With so much happiness, the vibes were right. And these were the best performances ranked among the five finalists.

10 Emmy Russell

" The Climb"

Taking inspiration from one of the greatest Disney Channel characters, Emmy Russell took on "The Climb" from the Hannah Montana: The Movie. Emmy Russell had the opportunity to bring her own style to the song originally made famous by Miley Cyrus and change it just enough to fit her vocals. The song was an incredibly safe choice on paper, and yet when she tried to hit the big notes, she buckled under the pressure.

It was an incredibly wobbly performance and nothing was worse than her inability to harmonize with the backup singers. Find the note! It's there somewhere! Emmy was quite timid in a song about triumph. She had the safety of sitting behind the piano, but it was used as a crutch.

9 Triston Harper

"Almost There"

We all have to remember that Triston Harper is 15 years old. He has been tackling music all season long and has proven he can sing, but this late in the competition, there must be more. He lacked the connection to the lyrics once again. There is a triumph in the lyrics of "Almost There."

In the film The Princess and the Frog, Tiana is about to open her dream restaurant. Randy Newman's lyrics capture the character's "I wish" moment, and Triston could have spun it into his own as he was almost there at the finale. Triston just sang words that were assigned to specific notes. The New Orleans vibe of the song was traded for country musicality. It just didn't shift properly. And speaking of, Triston completely botched the key change. In his coaching session with Kane Brown, he said "Almost There" was the wrong song choice. And he was right. Triston is almost there. Give him another five years.

8 Emmy Russell

"Carried Me With You"

For her second performance, Emmy Russell turned to the Pixar film Onward and Brandi Carlile's "Carried Me With You." It's not a stand-out song in the Disney songbook, so she benefited from not having to fight the world of comparison. Emmy was vocally fine, there was just a lot of bopping around on stage. She needed to feel the music and get around with a purpose.

When she did start to circle the stage, it felt as if she was instructed to do so and just moved through the motions. And it was evidently clear that she was unsure how to compose herself during the musical break. There is a lot of confidence missing in Emmy. And when the judges alert you to this a week before the finals, it's clear that her placement this season was carried through thanks to her legacy.

7 Triston Harper

"Life is a Highway"

For his second performance, Triston was back in the groove of where he started the season. Opting to sing "Life is a Highway" by Rascal Flatts from the movie Cars, Triston was having fun. His voice didn't have the levity as the original version, but it was still in his wheelhouse.

For many country artists on Disney night, this is the go-to song. It was an easy selection for Triston. It lacked originality, which has sadly been the story of Triston Harper on American Idol. His ability as a country artist, for now, needs to be explored beyond the gimmick of his age.

6 Jack Blocker

"Nobody's Fool"

Kicking off his journey on Disney Night, Jack Blocker selected "Nobody's Fool" by Brad Paisley from Cars 2. He had great ease with the song. He sounded natural. It was country blues. He found his edge onstage, and even recovered nicely when he almost lost the microphone in the middle of the performance.

Jack had a swagger in his performance. And that swag almost made him rush musically. He wanted to get ahead of the song, but the tempo did not allow him to do so. Jack's playfulness was perfect for Disney Night. As Katy expertly said, should Jack win it all, he would be the Cinderella story of the competition.

5 Will Mosley

"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy"

The comparisons to Chris Stapleton have been a major flaw in Will Mosley's journey, as vocally a direct connection. When he veers into artists that are too similar to him, it causes pause about how Will could find his own niche after his Idol journey ends.

By selecting "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" from Toy Story 4, Will sang it the way it was supposed to be performed. He performed it like the original artist: Chris Stapleton. He had his cowboy moment with his grit and growl. It wasn't his best performance, but he did it well.

4 Will Mosley

"Born to Be Wild"

Luckily for Will Mosley, he found a perfect song that was a deep cut from a movie that was made before he was even born. Featured in the film D3: The Mighty Ducks, Will was granted to rock and roll to Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild."

He sang the song like it was supposed to be performed but added his true grit to give it a country edge. Will might seem like a generic country artist, but this performance showed he has the ability to entertain. This performance was like he was headlining a show. This was giving major arena tour energy.

3 Jack Blocker

"Space Oddity"

You might have been scratching your head when you saw that David Bowie's "Space Oddity" could make it onto Disney Night. Because the track was featured in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it fit the bill! It was an insanely weird song choice, but Jack was able to make it his own.

And it worked out well for him! He brought levels into the performance, starting off soft and then going all out. When he reached the chorus, Jack was in the zone. He has proven that he's willing to take a major risk. It continually paid off. His voice was unbeatable in this performance.

2 Abi Carter

"The Chain"

Thanks to the plot point of Peter Quill and the importance of music to him, the soundtracks for Guardians of the Galaxy are fair game for Disney Night. Selecting a song from the sequel to the Marvel hit, Abi Carter took on "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac. While it would have been amazing to hear someone like McKenna Faith Breinholt perform some Stevie Nicks, Abi Carter continued to amaze with her ability to sing anything.

It was a very interesting choice, but a welcome contrast to her other Disney Night song selection. Abi's ability to make the classic Fleetwood Mac song her own benefited her immensely. When the song picked up, she was able to dominate vocally. She has the most solid voice of all the contestants remaining. Abi Carter gave the classic rock track a new flavor with this performance.

1 Abi Carter

"Part of Your World"

How could you have Disney Night without one of the most iconic songs in the history of Disney! Abi Carter kicked off the show with her performance of "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid. She may not have looked the part, but she sure sang this song like a princess. The purity of her instrument was the exact right fit for this song. With everyone watching, at home and in the studio, Abi had a sing-a-long moment that brought joy.

Watching Katy Perry beam as Abi sang displayed just how special she is as an artist. Abi's musicality and original runs brought the track into the pop music atmosphere. She has an exceptional range. If the stage version of The Little Mermaid were to ever tour again, they might have just found their next Ariel. Abi Carter has it all. And she is more than deserving to win American Idol Season 22.

