Despite the struggle with the ratings, American Idol proves that the show must go on. According to PEOPLE, American Idol will have a three-hour special on Easter Sunday. The top 20 contestants will be spending their Easter Sunday performing faith-based songs for the viewers’ votes, regardless of religious faith.

However, the contestants will not be the only ones belting out songs about the Lord. American Idol alum and artist in residence Jelly Roll, and other American Idol alumni Brandon Lake and The Brown Four will also be performing. Grammy Award-winner and huge gospel artist CeCe Winans will also grace the American Idol stage on Easter Sunday. The judges – Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan – will also perform on Sunday.

Easter Sunday is a long way away, as the show has not reached the live shows. As there will only be 20 contestants on Easter Sunday, the three-hour special will mark the show’s first live show and the contestants’ first live performances. Despite religious differences and beliefs, the three-hour Easter Sunday special could very well be the episode to tune into, as this episode will also mark Underwood’s first live performance on the show as a judge. As a winner of American Idol two decades ago, fans expected a lot from the new judge.

There Are Still 62 Contestants Left on ‘American Idol’