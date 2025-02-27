Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn, had made it to the top 5 on American Idol Season 22. She went on to a rendition of her grandmother’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on the show. However, she is just now revealing months later that the song wasn’t her choice!

According to a recent interview on The Thrivalist Podcast with Jamie George, Emmy admitted she was initially “so mad” that the show’s judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — chose Lynn’s classic for her to perform. In fact, she was given three songs to choose from, with the other two being “Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton and “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall. However, the only song she knew was “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Emmy went on to reveal how she felt about the song choices and what she subsequently had to choose in the following words:

“So on American Idol, I did my grandma’s song. Well, they actually let the judges pick three songs. And the only one I knew was ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter. I’m already facing so much, trying to act in courage, and I just remember seeing that and I was so mad. I was like, ‘Ugh.’ It was weird because I still felt that still small voice say, ‘I need you to stay, and I need you to show up. And I got on the piano and I played ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ for the vocal coaches… and it was just how I wanted to play it.”

It wasn’t that she wasn’t confident in doing her grandmother’s song. In fact, it was a great song for her to cover. While she instinctively knew Lynn’s track best, Emmy hesitated because she was aware that singing a family classic would inevitably spotlight her connection to Loretta Lynn. She was worried that it would fuel accusations of “nepotism” and overshadow her own identity as an artist. “I was already facing so much,” she explained, noting that it took considerable courage to appear on American Idol as a descendant of such a revered music icon.

During the podcast, Russell also revealed that she approached the performance with a cinematic mindset and she thought of herself as Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games — precisely because the people from District 12 were coal miners. Emmy implied that it helped her envision herself as a savior of her heritage in a way and helped her push to the top 7 on the show before she finally made it to the top 5 and concluded her journey in the singing competition, which Abi Carter later won.

Russell has continued making music in the months since. She welcomed her first child with partner Tyler Ward, an OG cover artist from back in the day, in late January 2025. American Idol Season 23 will air starting March 9, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!