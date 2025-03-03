Former American Idol Season 21 standout Colin Stough has found himself in legal hot water following a single-vehicle crash near Nashville, Tennessee. The 20-year-old singer, who finished in third place on the popular singing competition, was arrested on Friday, February 28, 2025, and faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), underage consumption of alcohol, and failure to exercise due care.

According to TMZ, Stough was discovered by highway patrol officers who arrived at the scene of the crash along the I-840 freeway near the 37-mile marker in Williamson County, just south of Nashville. Authorities say Stough was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being booked. Afterward, he was reportedly released on bail. At the time of publication, representatives for Stough and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office have not publicly commented on the incident or the singer’s current legal status. Local reports indicate that the crash involved only Stough’s vehicle and that no other motorists were harmed.

Interestingly, on the same day of his arrest, Colin posted a video on Instagram performing his own song while walking through the woods. The clip featured the caption, “I’m not perfect and will never claim to be. But I will admit when I’m wrong, and that’s a fact.” In the video’s description, he wrote, “Never let anyone hold you down for not being a certain way.” The singer even posted this video on his stories but never directly addressed the accident or arrest publicly. Colin has, since then, continued to post on both his feed and Instagram stories.

‘American Idol’ Contestants Have a History of Controversies

American Idol has been entertaining audiences for more than two decades and, with such a long history and an ever-evolving cast of contestants, it’s hardly surprising that occasional controversies arise. Thousands of aspiring singers pass through the show’s auditions, and each contestant brings their own stories, personalities, and unique circumstances to the stage.

One example is Season 19 contestant Caleb Andrew Kennedy, who was charged with felony DUI in 2022 following a fatal crash in South Carolina. Meanwhile, recently, American Idol Season 22’s 15-year-old hopeful Triston Harper stirred headlines in 2024 when he revealed both a sudden marriage and an impending fatherhood. And not just that — even winners face setbacks: American Idol Season 18 winner Just Sam found herself in a heated confrontation while busking on a subway station in September 2024. American Idol Season 23 is set to air starting March 9, 2025, and will replace Katy Perry for another American Idol winner, Carrie Underwood as a judge. The show is available to stream on ABC.