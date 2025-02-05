Time to roll! Country singing superstar Jelly Roll is returning to American Idol in a brand new, history-making capacity. Best known for his hit-making single "I Am Not Okay," Jelly Roll has risen in the ranks as a chart-topping music icon. Now, he's bringing his industry expertise to the long-running series as the show's first musician to hold the title of artist in residence.

According to ABC, Jelly Roll "will work closely with the Idol hopefuls, giving them firsthand advice on how to navigate the journey." Beyond that, his full duties as the artist in residence is still unclear. The press release did state that he will be "a permanent fixture this season." The role appears similar to that Bobby Bones once held as the in-house mentor.

To make the big announcement, Jelly Roll celebrated alongside American Idol host Ryan Seacrest in a silly promo. The two embrace as the country star hoists the host right in the air, spinning him around. Jelly Roll is jovial and filled with jubilation for his new position. The two continue to banter in a goofy manner. After being reminded that he will be shaping America's future, the singer says, "I feel like I'm giving them the energy they need. I'm uplifting and trying to get 'em goin'." This then leads him to lift Seacrest over his shoulder and carry him off. Jelly Roll previously joined the American Idol crew at Disney's Aulani Resort as a mentor to half the hopefuls during Season 22. He also was on hand to perform his song "Halfway to Hell" for the live crowd.

Season 23 is a season of changes for American Idol. Following the departure of Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood officially joins the new judging panel alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. She is the first new judge to join the series since American Idol moved from FOX to ABC. With Jelly Roll's addition to the team, country music has a larger presence on the program. Lionel Richie will be the only non-country artist on the panel or serve as a mentor.

American Idol Season 23 premieres Sunday, March 9 on ABC. A preview of the season will air following the Oscars on March 2. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.