The American Idol judges are spilling the beans on which audition songs they’re tired of hearing again and again. Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood, who has joined American Idol Season 23 as the newest judge on the panel, want potential contestants to rethink their song choices before stepping in front of them. At the same time, though, they admit that some contestants have a knack for putting their own unique spins on overdone tracks.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the judges took turns naming songs that they couldn’t listen to anymore. According to Lionel, he has been hearing people singing “It’s a Man’s World” by James Brown for seven years now. The singer admits that he practically gets “shakes and hives” when he hears the first few notes of the song. Luke, on the other hand, claimed that “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles has been one of the most over-performing songs on the show during auditions.

Carrie took the opportunity to reflect on her own American Idol Season 3 audition. The singer revealed that back when she competed, she was hesitant to sing country music because she didn’t know whether the show was looking for artists from the genre. The newest judge acknowledged how much the reality competition has changed since then. She joked that if she were auditioning today, she might boldly choose one of Luke’s religious Christian country tracks.

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Nerve-Wracking ‘American Idol’ Audition