The Big Picture Katy Perry will not return to American Idol , leaving a vacancy for a new judge on the hit show.

Potential options to replace Katy Perry include former American Idol winners, past judges, and current pop stars.

Finding a legendary pop star with judging experience, like Miley Cyrus or Meghan Trainor, is crucial for American Idol .

"Just because it's over, doesn't mean it's really over." That may be her own lyrics, but by her own admission, it seems it is actually really over.Katy Perry shocked American Idol fans when she announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live that this would be her last season judging the hit ABC singing competition show. So who should fill the pop star's hot seat? The options are endless! Could it be an A-list pop star? An alum of the show? A previous American Idol judge? It's time to give the network some amazing options!

When American Idol came back to television on a new network, host Ryan Seacrest was joined by a brand new judging panel including Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. For seven seasons now, the trio has helped crown the next generation of music idols. They have brought a new aura to the judging panel, often opting to play nice judge. Though, Katy Perry has endured some turmoil. Namely, last season's interaction with contestant Sarah Beth Leibe. Regardless, Katy Perry has brought her passion and music expertise to guide the contestants. Her absence will certainly bring a hole in the franchise. But when one pop star falls, another one rises. With a music legend and country star remaining, Katy Perry needs to be replaced by pop royalty.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox

'American Idol' Could Pull From the Idol Family

Image via Fox

There's nothing like coming home. And what a brilliant homecoming, then bringing in someone from within the Idol family! There have been a plethora of giant stars that made their start on American Idol. Whether voted out too soon or winning American Idol, introducing an alum to the judging panel would allow the contestants to feel that they have someone who's been in their shoes mentoring them. The obvious and logical choice would be Kelly Clarkson, winner of the very first season of the franchise. Unfortunately, as the host of her titular talk show filming in New York, coming back to Los Angeles and being on the road might prove difficult. Likewise, when it comes to EGOT winner and Season 3 contestant Jennifer Hudson, her titular talk show would not allow her to sit on the judges' panel as well. With both having experience on the American Idol stage and experience judging The Voice, on paper they would be logical options. Sadly, it's the difficulties of making it a reality that would stand in the way.

So if two of the biggest names couldn't come to fruition for producers, perhaps the option would be finding another previous winner to take Katy's seat. That name is Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks. In fact, she has already thrown her name into the hat, sharing on social media that she would be eager to come back home. Sparks has had a great deal of success following her run on American Idol. From a series of albums to starring on Broadway in Waitress and In the Heights, Jordin Sparks has experienced the highs and lows of the industry. Her presence would help the contestants greatly.

While she only made it to the Hollywood Round in Season 9, another great option would be Tori Kelly. In fact, she has already been a mentor on American Idol Season 19. While she did not have a chance for stardom on American Idol in the live rounds, her ability to share her experience making it on her own in the music industry would be of great value. Keeping it in the family would be a great homage to the program and its history! With Tori Kelly there, they won't have to worry about a thing!

Related How Reality Singing Competitions Can Make Megastars Again Take off the kid gloves 'American Idol' and 'The Voice!' It's time to make a megastar again!

Should American Idol want to pull from their roster of previous judges, there is a pair of music superstars that could easily get the call. First and foremost, a return of Jennifer Lopez would be huge! Lopez's tenure on American Idol was a bit of a back-and-forth. She joined for Season 10 and left before Season 12. She did return for Season 13 until the show ended its original run on Fox. J Lo has a wealth of knowledge through her expensive entertainment career. Having just released her latest studio album, she'll be hitting the road and touring. What a better way to celebrate this accomplishment than a return to American Idol!

A major wildcard option from the pool of the past would be Nicki Minaj. As fans remember, Nicki Minaj joined the judging panel for the 12th Season alongside Keith Urban and Mariah Carey. The season was marred by the drama on the panel between Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey. It was so explosive, neither woman returned to the show following the season. Fans might believe there was hatred running through her veins. Despite a seemingly negative experience, a solo run for the Queen of Rap could be beneficial to her and the show. Without having a distraction, it could allow Nicki to bring her experience to the contestants. Though she was known for tough love, American Idol in its ABC era needed a bit more of that.

To source a pop star from outside the Idol family might be a bit easier. Getting a superstar might be the harder challenge. Likely, the biggest desire is to lure the biggest artist on the planet over to American Idol. While it might only be a dream, should Taylor Swift have a desire to join the judging panel, she would offer her experience fighting through the industry as well as being able to engage personally with any of the singer-songwriters that come through the doors. If the top-tier megastar is not open to the opportunity, perhaps a little step-down with someone like Lizzo could work. Despite some alleged misconduct and a lawsuit underway, the artist herself brings a spark and an energy that the show would greatly benefit from. Blending the worlds of pop and R&B, Lizzo's presence would offer a perspective that has been slightly lacking in recent seasons. Visibility matters to many young adults, so introducing an artist like Kim Petras would be historic. Kim Petras, the second transgender woman to win a Grammy Award, has been a rising star and would inspire viewers. The only knock against her would be her recent not-so-family-friendly albums. Oh, and her association to Dr. Luke. Perhaps a slightly out-of-the-box idea would be singer-songwriter Halsey. While her music is labeled as pop, Halsey likes to bring her music to the world of alternative, calling herself the "anti-popstar." She has had experience as a guest advisor under Jennifer Hudson on The Voice and would know exactly how to mentor the contestants of American Idol.

A Legendary Pop Star Is What 'American Idol' Needs

When it comes to pop stars who have judging or coaching experience, American Idol might feel eager to select someone who can easily slip into the role. One of the biggest pulls would be from the newfound Grammy Award winner Miley Cyrus. She joined The Voice for a season as a coach and the viewers seemed to respond well. With the "Flowers" singer continuing to rise in the music scene, she would be an incredible addition to the team. But is she too big? Like Taylor Swift, it just might be true. Another American pop star who took her talents to The Voice UK would be Meghan Trainor. While she only lasted a season, unfortunately, due to travel restrictions regarding COVID-19, Meghan Trainor's enthusiasm would mix perfectly with the two remaining coaches. She also served as an advisor on The Voice for Blake Shelton. Her time in the world of reality singing competition programs would allow her to fit right in. And finally, perhaps a shocking yet logical choice would be Australian megastar Kylie Minogue. Despite her music not launching on the charts the way that it has in Australia and the United Kingdom, Kylie's expansive and illustrious career would be beneficial as a judge. She has a season of The Voice Australia and The Voice UK under her belt. If her sold-out intimate concert series in Las Vegas is any indicator, America might be desiring the "Padam Padam" singer.

Wherever American Idol decides to go, the show will be in capable hands with whoever replaces Katy Perry. Replacing her with a strong, female pop star is essential. It may have come to be a surprise regarding Katy Perry's departure. A minor panel shake-up may be a slight blessing in disguise for the franchise. No matter what, American Idol has no signs of slowing down. The only thing that might rock the show is if Ryan Seacrest decides to dim the lights on his hosting duties. Should that ever happen, check back here! We'll find American Idol some options!

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00 pm on ABC and the next day, is available to stream on Hulu.

Stream on Hulu