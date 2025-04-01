In the first few episodes of American Idol Season 23, we were introduced to two legacy hopefuls: Baylee Littrell, son of a Backstreet Boy, and Lola Bonfiglio, daughter of Wilson Phillips and granddaughter of a Beach Boy. Separated into two different audition episodes, both legacy singers brought very different vibes to their time in front of the judges. For Baylee, he walked in, did his thing, and then had his famous father, Brian Littrell, come in and sing a duet with him. Lola did things quite differently. She walked in with her dad, then her mom and aunt, Wendy Wilson, showed up, so they could sing "Hold On." When Lola got to sing solo, it showcased that she may not have had the best voice, but the judges were willing to give her a second chance.

Now, both Baylee and Lola are in the Idol Arena for Hollywood Week. The mammoth of an episode features the 144 American Idol hopefuls randomly being selected to sing their solo in hopes of not being cut. But to tell the story of the "nepo babies," American Idol decided to clump the two singers together in one segment. And it couldn't have been more unfortunate for both. Let's get this out of the way now: Baylee and Lola did nothing wrong. They are pursuing their dreams. They are being used for a narrative of how to and how not to show up as a famous singer's kid on American Idol.

Baylee Littrell and Lola Bonfiglio Share One Segment With Different Outcomes