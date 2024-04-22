The Big Picture Gene Simmons mentored the Top 14 American Idol contestants with iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame cover songs.

Sadly, two contestants were eliminated despite strong performances. America may have gotten it wrong in the live vote.

New inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced, inspiring hopes for this season's contestants' future.

With KISS frontman Gene Simmons mentoring the Top 14, the American Idol hopefuls took on some of the greatest hits from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. On a night filled with cover songs, it was an homage to some of the greatest songs and artists in music history. But sadly for two, their American Idol journeys came to an end. Did American get it right in the first live vote of the season? All signs point to NO! Sadly, America was forced to say goodbye to Jordan Anthony and Nya on the reality competition series.

It was rock and roll all night on the latest episode of American Idol. 14 dropped to 12 as America made their voice heard as they voted in real-time. While it was a disappointing night for two, it was a celebration as host Ryan Seacrest and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductee Lionel Richie revealed the official 2024 class to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A big congratulations was handed out to new inductees Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osburne, and A Tribe Called Quest. Being inducted under the Performer Category, the eight inductees have made a huge impact and influence in the world of music. Will any of this season's American Idol contestants see themselves in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame one day? Based on these top 10 performances, maybe one day!

10 Jayna Elise

"I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston

Though the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame catalog of music is wide-ranging, three artists decided to take on the iconic Whitney Houston. For Jayna Elise, she chose to attempt to bring the house down with the anthem "I Have Nothing." With another hood moment, Jayna brought some color into her vocals as she shined brightly under the stage lights. Jayna offered some unique phrasing and riffs in her rendition of the classic track. She didn't quite nail the big note into the chorus, she did end her performance with strength and power. For Jayna, she was able to take the song and make it her own just enough to entice America to keep her around.

9 Will Mosley

"Night Moves" by Bob Seger

While there are a handful of country artists hanging proudly in Cleveland, Will Mosley veered into the world of classic rock for his song. He added just enough of a country flair to Bob Seger's "Night Moves" to keep it within his wheelhouse. Will added his signature growl to that kept his cover of the track unique. Will is satisfying country lovers with his musical stylings, but where Will will need to step out is finding originality to a genre that already has a lot of similar acts to himself. Should Will continue to move forward, song selection will be crucial. Stepping out of the box and picking songs that are not inherently country is probably his smartest move. His take on Bob Seger was just enough to keep America satisfied.

8 Julia Gagnon

"Run to You" by Whitney Houston

Julia Gagnon has decided to set herself apart in the competition by reminding America that she has a booming vocal in that petite body. Her stage presence may not be dominating, but her voice sure is! Julia bravely tackled Whitney Houston's "Run to You." It was a very big track, but Julia successfully navigated the song with her controlled runs and booming instrument. She did suffer from a pitch issue here and there, especially in the key change, but chalk that up to nerves. It just so happens that on this day 20 years ago, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson shockingly was eliminated from American Idol. If there is one legend Julia can be compared to, it's Jennifer Hudson.

7 Jack Blocker

"Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" by Bob Dylan

Jack Blocker's story on American Idol is about him being saved by the crew because he truly is an enigma. As the judges remind him that they almost missed out on him, Jack has shown, by far, the most growth from the first time America saw him on their screens. While it was logical that Jack would tackle Bob Dylan, his song selection, "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right," was a bit of a surprise. Jack brought his folk sound to his cover, married it with his exceptional guitar skills. Perched on a stool, Jack became a storyteller, just the way Bob Dylan intended it. Jack is in the pocket vocally. Where Jack needs to continue to grow is through how he performs for the camera. Seeing Jack in a smokey bar on Broadway in Nashville, his intimate approach to music is perfect. But this is American Idol. You need to connect through the camera. Jack's performance leaned into internal. Now he needs to bring his performance outward.

6 Kayko

"High and Dry" by Radiohead

For the first time this season, Kayko is NOT doing one of his original songs. He knew this day would come, so his test was going to be how he could put his personality into a cover song. Kayko chose a surprising song, "High and Dry" by Radiohead. Compared to many of the other songs in the evening, this may not have been the most well-known to America, so he had the advantage of making it feel like it was his track. Kayko's ability as a performer is to tell a story through his lyrics. And that's what Kayko did here. No matter what he sings, he has a comfort and ease on stage. This was not his best performance, which is telling. He still has a pitch perfect voice that has connected with the judges and the voting audience. His falsetto was not as strong as it could have been, but he made up for it in his booming chorus. With another cover on the horizon, Kayko may feel out of his element, but hopefully the strong performer he is will alleviate any insecurities about not performing his own work. Kayko is the king of versatility.

5 Triston Harper

"Heartbreak Hotel" by Elvis Presley

Triston Harper, like Will Mosley, opted not to go straight up country, playing in the world of country adjacent. Exploring the King of Rock and Roll, Triston's rendition of "Heartbreak Hotel" was like a kid dreaming of being Elvis Presley himself. Performing sans guitar, it was Triston and his 15-year-old swag. And yes, his youth did show for the first time in this performance. He was giving school talent show. But no one can deny that incredible instrument Triston has. It's already so rich and nuanced that with your eyes closed, it felt as if Elvis was in the building. This was his riskiest performance to date. It was clear that putting him as the first performer of the night was purely strategic as he likely would have been lost in the shuffle otherwise.

4 McKenna Faith Breinholt

"Hard to Say I'm Sorry" by Chicago

Is there anything this girl can't do? With a plethora of options she could chose from, McKenna Faith Breinholt threw America a curve ball by singing "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" by Chicago. With a song that, on the surface, is very much not a track that fits her vocally, she was able to turn it and twist it into a McKenna original. McKenna took the lyrics and wrapped them into the soothing blanket that is her voice. For the majority of the performance, her vocals sat in the same place, but the moment the modulation hit, McKenna soared. The only real disconnect with this overall package was her discoball-inspired dress. It was very much not what you expect from McKenna, but this might have been her interpretation of what rock and roll means to her. McKenna performed like she was being honored at her future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

3 Mia Matthews

"Those Memories of You" by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris

While other country acts strayed away from country, Mia Matthews gave America what they wanted. Tackling the brilliant trio of Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris, her performance of "Those Memories of You" was nothing short of a tribute. Looking like a modern country damsel, Mia is continuing to rise and prove that she is a star in the making. She leaned into the long harmony notes that make the country classic trio track work as a solo number. With each performance, Mia is getting more and more comfortable on stage and in her body as a solo artist. By going with a more novelty song rather than a big bravado performance, Mia is showcasing her ability to be versatile.

2 Nya

"I Say a Little Prayer" by Aretha Franklin

For whatever reason, Nya was unable to make a solid connection with America. Giving one of the most solid and strongest performances of the night, the theater queen did not do enough to win America over. Despite her innate ability to sing, Nya was an underdog this season. She was not going to give you a powerhouse performance, but she gave you a perfectly pure vocal. Her rendition of "I Say a Little Prayer" by Aretha Franklin was solid. Sporting cute blonde hair, Nya took the song into 2024, offering a jazzy R&B spin to the song. Her ability to flip into genres within the middle of the song gave her an edge that the other contestants lacked. This was by far her best performance. And sadly, the voters did not agree.

1 Abi Carter

"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John

When this girl is behind a piano, she comes to life. Giving her rendition of the Elton John anthem "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," Abi Carter closed the night out with the best performance of her entire tenure on the program. Her ability to seamlessly float from Billie Eilish to My Chemical Romance to Elton John, Abi's artistry is something that makes her unique. No matter what song or genre she's performing, Abi's performance is her own. Her haunting rendition was able to illuminate Elton John's lyrics in a manner that you may not have heard before. Abi Carter is a special performer. She needs to continue to have these breakout performances to remain a contender for the title.

