Now listen. In an alternate universe, if we used the basis of The Voice, the first season of American Idol may have ended quite differently. Nothing against the incomparable Kelly Clarkson. In fact, American Idol would not have been the show it is had it not been for its first winner. But there is one Season 1 contestant who has seemed to fall through the cracks of time. Perhaps one of the most underrated artists the show has ever seen: Tamyra Gray.
Finishing in a shocking fourth place, Tamyra Gray was the tried and true singer. As in, you give her any song in any genre, and she will sing it down. Give her the phone book, and it will be the most beautiful song you'll hear. Tamyra Gray, in 2002, had the odds stacked against her. Even post-show, her career didn't take flight in the way it should have in the music industry. But she found her path, and still marked her territory. But truly, has it been enough? Now, it's time to give the icon the flowers she deserves.
Tamyra Gray's 'American Idol' Run Was Cut Too Short
When it comes to reality competition shows, there's always a conversation, no matter the format or the competition, about that one competitor who was gone too soon or did not deserve to go. On American Idol, that moniker began with Tamyra Gray. Her elimination sent shockwaves through the screen. When the man with the infamous scowl, Simon Cowell, disagrees with the decision, you know a mistake was made. As he said at the time, "Honestly, Tamyra? Wrong. She shouldn't have gone. How can you let a great singer like that leave a competition? Wrong." But this was not the end of her career. She may not have found the path the season's winner had, but when opportunity knocked, Tamyra answered.